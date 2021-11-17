SMI 12’600 0.3%  SPI 16’194 0.2%  Dow 35’972 -0.5%  DAX 16’251 0.0%  Euro 1.0520 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’401 0.0%  Gold 1’866 0.9%  Bitcoin 56’036 0.0%  Dollar 0.9291 -0.1%  Öl 81.0 -1.5% 
Continental Aktie [Valor: 327800 / ISIN: DE0005439004]
17.11.2021 17:55:12

DGAP-Adhoc: Personnel Change in the Executive Board of Continental AG

Continental
117.03 CHF 4.91%
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Continental AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Personnel Change in the Executive Board of Continental AG

17-Nov-2021 / 17:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

At an extraordinary meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Continental AG agreed to mutually terminate Wolfgang Schäfer's appointment as member of the Executive Board and chief financial officer, until now responsible for Group Finance and Controlling, Group Information Technology as well as Group Compliance, Law and Intellectual Property, effective immediately. Nikolai Setzer, chairman of the Executive Board, will assume Wolfgang Schäfer's responsibilities. Until a successor is appointed, Katja Dürrfeld, currently head of Finance, Controlling and Information Technology for the ContiTech business area, will be in charge of Group Finance and Controlling as well as Group Information Technology in the interim and in this capacity will report to Nikolai Setzer.

These changes have been taken in the context of the already known investigations by the public prosecutor's office in Hanover, Germany, regarding the illegal use of defeat devices in diesel engines and shortcomings in the ongoing investigation by Continental. Continental is investigating the case rigorously and thoroughly and is cooperating unconditionally with the public prosecutor's office.

Contact:
Person making the notification: Bernard Wang, Head of IR

17-Nov-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Continental AG
Vahrenwalder Straße 9
30165 Hannover
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)511 938-1068
Fax: +49 (0)511 938-1080
E-mail: ir@conti.de
Internet: www.continental-corporation.com/de
ISIN: DE0005439004
WKN: 543900
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 1249975

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1249975  17-Nov-2021 CET/CEST

