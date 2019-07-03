|
03.07.2019 19:21:59
DGAP-Adhoc: OSRAM Licht AG confirms the reception of a binding takeover offer
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: OSRAM Licht AG / Key word(s): Offer
In response to several media reports, Osram Licht AG ("the Company") confirms that it has received a binding offer from a financial consortium consisting of Bain Capital and The Carlyle Group to conclude an investment agreement and to make a public takeover offer to the shareholders of the Company for an amount of EUR 35 per share. The responsible decision bodies will review and decide on this offer shortly.
Contact:
Juliana Baron
Head of Investor Relations
OSRAM Licht AG
Investor Relations
Marcel-Breuer-Straße 6
80807 München, Deutschland
Tel. +49 89 6213-3030
mailto:j.baron@osram.com
www.osram.com
03-Jul-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|OSRAM Licht AG
|Marcel-Breuer-Straße 6
|80807 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 6213-0
|Fax:
|+49 89 6213-3629
|E-mail:
|ir@osram.com
|Internet:
|www.osram-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE000LED4000
|WKN:
|LED400
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|835857
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
835857 03-Jul-2019 CET/CEST