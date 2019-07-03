DGAP-Adhoc: OSRAM Licht AG confirms the reception of a binding takeover offer

DGAP-Ad-hoc: OSRAM Licht AG / Key word(s): Offer

In response to several media reports, Osram Licht AG ("the Company") confirms that it has received a binding offer from a financial consortium consisting of Bain Capital and The Carlyle Group to conclude an investment agreement and to make a public takeover offer to the shareholders of the Company for an amount of EUR 35 per share. The responsible decision bodies will review and decide on this offer shortly.

