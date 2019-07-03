<
03.07.2019 19:21:59

DGAP-Adhoc: OSRAM Licht AG confirms the reception of a binding takeover offer

DGAP-Ad-hoc: OSRAM Licht AG / Key word(s): Offer
OSRAM Licht AG confirms the reception of a binding takeover offer

03-Jul-2019 / 19:21 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In response to several media reports, Osram Licht AG ("the Company") confirms that it has received a binding offer from a financial consortium consisting of Bain Capital and The Carlyle Group to conclude an investment agreement and to make a public takeover offer to the shareholders of the Company for an amount of EUR 35 per share. The responsible decision bodies will review and decide on this offer shortly.


Contact:
Juliana Baron
Head of Investor Relations

OSRAM Licht AG
Investor Relations
Marcel-Breuer-Straße 6
80807 München, Deutschland
Tel. +49 89 6213-3030
mailto:j.baron@osram.com
www.osram.com

03-Jul-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: OSRAM Licht AG
Marcel-Breuer-Straße 6
80807 München
Germany
Phone: +49 89 6213-0
Fax: +49 89 6213-3629
E-mail: ir@osram.com
Internet: www.osram-group.com
ISIN: DE000LED4000
WKN: LED400
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 835857

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

835857  03-Jul-2019 CET/CEST

