DGAP-Adhoc: Northern Data receives unqualified audit opinion for financial year 2020

Northern Data receives unqualified audit opinion for financial year 2020

Frankfurt am Main - 09 November 2021 - Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87 / ISIN DE000A3E5EZ5) today received unqualified audit opinions from the auditing firm KPMG for both the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for 2020. The preliminary consolidated annual figures published on 30 September were confirmed. Against this background, the Executive Board confirms its guidance for the financial year 2021.

The Company will present the adopted annual financial statements of Northern Data AG for the financial year 2020, the approved consolidated financial statements and Group management report for the financial year 2020, and the report of the Supervisory Board to the Annual General Meeting, which will take place no later than 23 December 2021.



