29.11.2021 19:50:46
DGAP-Adhoc: Northern Data AG: Public Prosecutor's Office Frankfurt a. M. discontinues preliminary investigations regarding allegation of market manipulation
Public Prosecutor's Office Frankfurt a. M. discontinues preliminary investigations regarding allegation of market manipulation
Frankfurt am Main - 29 November 2021 - The Public Prosecutor's Office Frankfurt a. M. today informed Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87 / ISIN DE000A3E5EZ5) that it has declined to initiate preliminary proceedings regarding the allegation of market manipulation due to a lack of initial suspicion.
The Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) had notified the Public Prosecutor's Office Frankfurt a. M. of the suspicion that responsible persons of Northern Data AG may have violated the ban on market manipulation by providing incorrect or misleading information in the Company's capital market communication. The Public Prosecutor's Office Frankfurt a. M. has reviewed this notification as part of preliminary investigations and, after hearing the Company, has now declared that there is no initial suspicion of market manipulation. The initiation of investigative proceedings was therefore formally rejected.
1252707 29-Nov-2021 CET/CEST