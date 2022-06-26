Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 10’794 3.3%  SPI 13’946 3.4%  Dow 31’501 2.7%  DAX 13’118 1.6%  Euro 1.0116 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’533 2.8%  Gold 1’827 0.2%  Bitcoin 20’448 0.9%  Dollar 0.9593 -0.2%  Öl 113.2 3.1% 
1 Aktie gratis
Nordex Aktie [Valor: 2083267 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
26.06.2022 21:48:16

DGAP-Adhoc: Nordex SE: Nordex SE resolves on capital increase

Nordex
10.25 CHF 0.82%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Nordex SE: Nordex SE resolves on capital increase

26-Jun-2022 / 21:48 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc Release

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Nordex SE resolves on capital increase

Hamburg, 26 June 2022. Today, the management board of Nordex SE ("Nordex" or the "Company", ISIN DE000A0D6554), with the approval of the supervisory board, resolved to implement a capital increase against cash contribution in the amount of just under 10% of the existing share capital under exclusion of subscription rights and partial utilization of the authorized capital.

In total, 16,002,103 new no-par value bearer shares carrying dividend entitlements from 1 January 2022 will be issued to the anchor shareholder Acciona S.A. by way of a private placement under exclusion of subscription rights at an issue price of EUR 8.70 per share. The issue price corresponds to the last closing price of the existing shares of Nordex in Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) prior to the capital increase resolution. The private placement will yield gross proceeds in the amount of ca. EUR 139.2 million. After completion of the capital increase, the share capital of the Company will amount to EUR 176,023,138.00, divided into 176,023,138 no-par value bearer shares.

The capital increase is part of the Companys strategy to increase liquidity and strengthen its balance sheet to safeguard against risks from the short-term headwinds affecting the sector.

For further information:

Head of Investor Relations
Nordex SE
Felix Zander
phone: +49 152 0902 4029
fzander@nordex-online.com

This communication is not and does not constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities in the United States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan, or any other jurisdiction in which such offer may be restricted. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act). There will be no public offer of the securities in the United States of America.

26-Jun-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: info@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1383823

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1383823  26-Jun-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1383823&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Nordex AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen