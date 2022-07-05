DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric resolves on capital increase from authorized capital with the new shares being subscribed by L3Harris

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
Mynaric resolves on capital increase from authorized capital with the new shares being subscribed by L3Harris

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Mynaric AG / Key word(s): Investment/Alliance
Mynaric resolves on capital increase from authorized capital with the new shares being subscribed by L3Harris

06-Jul-2022 / 00:57 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gilching, Germany, 5 July 2022  The management board of Mynaric AG (the Company) today resolved, with the approval of the supervisory board, to increase the Companys share capital from EUR 5,242,948.00 to EUR 5,652,242.00 by issuing 409,294 new ordinary bearer shares by partially utilizing the Authorized Capital 2021/I and with the exclusion of the shareholders' subscription rights. The new shares issued in the capital increase, which correspond to approximately 7.2% of the Companys share capital, were fully subscribed by L3Harris. The placement price for the new shares is EUR 27.3675 per ordinary share. The net proceeds from the capital increase will be used to strengthen the equity base and to support further growth of Mynaric AG.

 

Under the framework of the investment, L3Harris will be granted certain collaboration privileges such as access to select test capabilities of Mynaric including the Companys already established link testbeds on the ground and upcoming laser communication assets to be deployed by Mynaric on the International Space Station (ISS). Both parties intend to intensify the collaboration subject to additional investments by L3Harris.

 

About Mynaric

Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA) (FRA: M0Y) is leading the industrial revolution of laser communications by producing optical communications terminals for air, space and mobile applications. Laser communication networks provide connectivity from the sky, allowing for ultra-high data rates and secure, long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, mobility, airborne- and space-based applications. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with additional locations in Los Angeles, California, and Washington, D.C. 

 

For more information, visit mynaric.com.

06-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mynaric AG
Dornierstr. 19
82205 Gilching
Germany
Phone: +49 8105 7999 0
E-mail: comms@mynaric.com
Internet: www.mynaric.com
ISIN: DE000A0JCY11
WKN: A0JCY1
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1391407

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1391407  06-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

