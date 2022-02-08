SMI 12’156 -0.3%  SPI 15’345 -0.5%  Dow 35’439 1.0%  DAX 15’242 0.2%  Euro 1.0558 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’129 0.2%  Gold 1’828 0.4%  Bitcoin 39’894 -1.5%  Dollar 0.9249 0.2%  Öl 90.9 -2.2% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus

Munich Brand Hub Aktie [Valor: 38023713 / ISIN: DE000A2GS6K1]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.02.2022 19:26:04

DGAP-Adhoc: Munich Brand Hub AG becomes Hydrogen Fuel and EV Charge Solutions AG: Capital increase in kind successfully completed

Munich Brand Hub
4.00 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hydrogen Fuel and EV Charge Solutions AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Munich Brand Hub AG becomes Hydrogen Fuel and EV Charge Solutions AG: Capital increase in kind successfully completed

08-Feb-2022 / 19:26 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich Brand Hub AG becomes Hydrogen Fuel and EV Charge Solutions AG: Capital increase in kind successfully completed

Munich, 08.02.2022 - Hydrogen Fuel and EV Charge Solutions AG (ISIN: DE000A2GS6K1) announces that the change of name and capital increase through contributions in kind resolved by the Annual General Meeting on 12 May 2021 has been completed and entered in the Commercial Register of the Munich District Court.

With the name change, the strategic reorientation into an infrastructure provider for hydrogen filling stations and charging stations can now also be completed externally.

At its Annual General Meeting on 12 May 2021, the Annual General Meeting passed, among other things, the following resolution: "The share capital of the Company shall be increased pursuant to Sections 183, 27, 33 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) from Euro 500,000.00 by up to Euro 45,000,000.00 to up to Euro 45,500,000.00 by issuing up to 45,000,000 new no-par value bearer shares at an issue price of Euro 1.00 per share against contributions in kind. The new shares will thus be issued at a total issue amount of up to Euro 45,000,000. The new shares are entitled to profits from the beginning of the financial year in which the capital increase is entered in the commercial register."

Some shareholders had filed an action for rescission and nullity against the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting with the Regional Court of Munich, which was terminated by settlement dated 3 November 2021. The value of the contribution in kind was confirmed in the amount of Euro 54,419,121.97 according to the valuation report of 24 November 2021.

In return for the contribution of all shares, the shareholders of EV Charge Holding Ltd, London, were transferred a total of 4.5 million new no-par value shares in Hydrogen Fuel and EV Charge Solutions AG. The change of name and capital increase were entered in the Commercial Register of the Munich District Court on 1 February 2022. The company's share capital now amounts to Euro 5,000,000 and is divided into 5,000,000 no-par value bearer shares.

Contact:

Xia Zhao, Executive Board

Hydrogen Fuel and EV Charge Solutions AG

mailto: zhaoxia1000@126.com

08-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Hydrogen Fuel and EV Charge Solutions AG
Maximilianstraße 35a
80539 München
Germany
Phone: 089 99888-0
ISIN: DE000A2GS6K1
WKN: A2GS6K
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich
EQS News ID: 1278172

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1278172  08-Feb-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1278172&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
﻿

Nachrichten zu Munich Brand Hub AG Inhaber-Akt

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Munich Brand Hub AG Inhaber-Akt

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen
Manuel Dürr – Leonteq: Struki ABC: Tracker-Zertifikate | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

15:53 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
15:40 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.75% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf American Airlines Group Inc
15:15 Konsumgüterriese Henkel baut Konzern um
11:11 Vontobel: derimail - Luftfahrt- und Reisebranche wieder einen Blick wert?
10:39 Marktüberblick: Aurubis nach Zahlen fest
08:20 SMI auf Richtungssuche
06:37 Manuel Dürr – Leonteq: Struki ABC: Tracker-Zertifikate | BX Swiss TV
04.02.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie schliesst fester: Credit Suisse und bulgarische Mafia auf der Anklagebank - pocht im Geldwäscherei-Prozess auf Verjährung
Swiss Life-Aktie schliesst in Grün: Swiss Life will 100 neue Filialen in Deutschland eröffnen
Idorsia-Aktie letztlich sehr schwach: Idorsia steuert auf Transformationsjahr 2022 zu
Meta-Aktie rutscht deutlich ab: Meta erwägt Schliessung von Faceboook und Instagram in Europa
US-Börsen nach starken Schwankungen uneinheitlich -- SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich durchwachsen
ams OSRAM-Aktie sehr fest: ams OSRAM erreicht eigene Ziele im Schlussquartal - Weiteres Übergangsjahr
Riesiger Zinsschritt gefordert: Bill Ackman hält einen Fed-Schock für nötig
Relief-Aktie springt hoch: Relief Therapeutics reicht in USA Gesuch für Markenzulassung für Aviptadil ein
Nach Preisrutsch: MicroStrategy deckt sich mit weiteren Bitcoin ein
SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handel mit gemischten Vorzeichen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten