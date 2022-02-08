|
08.02.2022 19:26:04
DGAP-Adhoc: Munich Brand Hub AG becomes Hydrogen Fuel and EV Charge Solutions AG: Capital increase in kind successfully completed
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hydrogen Fuel and EV Charge Solutions AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Munich Brand Hub AG becomes Hydrogen Fuel and EV Charge Solutions AG: Capital increase in kind successfully completed
With the name change, the strategic reorientation into an infrastructure provider for hydrogen filling stations and charging stations can now also be completed externally.
At its Annual General Meeting on 12 May 2021, the Annual General Meeting passed, among other things, the following resolution: "The share capital of the Company shall be increased pursuant to Sections 183, 27, 33 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) from Euro 500,000.00 by up to Euro 45,000,000.00 to up to Euro 45,500,000.00 by issuing up to 45,000,000 new no-par value bearer shares at an issue price of Euro 1.00 per share against contributions in kind. The new shares will thus be issued at a total issue amount of up to Euro 45,000,000. The new shares are entitled to profits from the beginning of the financial year in which the capital increase is entered in the commercial register."
Some shareholders had filed an action for rescission and nullity against the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting with the Regional Court of Munich, which was terminated by settlement dated 3 November 2021. The value of the contribution in kind was confirmed in the amount of Euro 54,419,121.97 according to the valuation report of 24 November 2021.
In return for the contribution of all shares, the shareholders of EV Charge Holding Ltd, London, were transferred a total of 4.5 million new no-par value shares in Hydrogen Fuel and EV Charge Solutions AG. The change of name and capital increase were entered in the Commercial Register of the Munich District Court on 1 February 2022. The company's share capital now amounts to Euro 5,000,000 and is divided into 5,000,000 no-par value bearer shares.
Contact:
Xia Zhao, Executive Board
Hydrogen Fuel and EV Charge Solutions AG
mailto: zhaoxia1000@126.com
08-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hydrogen Fuel and EV Charge Solutions AG
|Maximilianstraße 35a
|80539 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|089 99888-0
|ISIN:
|DE000A2GS6K1
|WKN:
|A2GS6K
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1278172
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1278172 08-Feb-2022 CET/CEST
