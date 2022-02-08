SMI 12’164 -0.2%  SPI 15’365 -0.4%  Dow 35’091 0.0%  DAX 15’182 -0.2%  Euro 1.0547 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’118 -0.1%  Gold 1’819 -0.1%  Bitcoin 40’042 0.0%  Dollar 0.9235 0.0%  Öl 90.9 -2.2% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus

MAX Automation Aktie [Valor: 34682853 / ISIN: DE000A2DA588]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.02.2022 13:36:41

DGAP-Adhoc: MAX Automation SE: Supervisory Board resolves on closing of iNDAT Robotics

MAX Automation
3.14 CHF -17.74%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
MAX Automation SE: Supervisory Board resolves on closing of iNDAT Robotics

08-Feb-2022 / 13:36 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AD HOC RELEASE (PURSUANT TO SECTION 17 MAR)

MAX Automation SE: Supervisory Board resolves on closing of iNDAT Robotics

Dusseldorf, 8 February 2022 - The Supervisory Board of MAX Automation SE (ISIN DE000A2DA58), listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has today resolved to close iNDAT Robotics GmbH in Ginsheim-Gustavsburg.


Contact:
Marcel Neustock
Investment Management
Phone: +49 - 211 - 9099 110
investor.relations@maxautomation.com
www.maxautomation.com

Contact for media representatives:
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 - 89 - 125 09 03 33
sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

08-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MAX Automation SE
Breite Straße 29-31
40213 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 90991-0
Fax: +49 (0)211 90991-11
E-mail: investor.relations@maxautomation.com
Internet: www.maxautomation.com
ISIN: DE000A2DA588
WKN: A2DA58
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX
EQS News ID: 1277928

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1277928  08-Feb-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1277928&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
﻿

Nachrichten zu MAX Automation SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten