Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'909 1.1%  SPI 13'995 1.1%  Dow 32'152 1.2%  DAX 13'088 1.4%  Euro 0.9662 -0.4%  EStoxx50 3'570 1.6%  Gold 1'717 0.6%  Bitcoin 20'373 8.8%  Dollar 0.9590 0.0%  Öl 92.3 4.2% 
0 CHF Kommission

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner Aktie [Valor: 1060617 / ISIN: DE0007203705]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
11.09.2022 22:09:03

DGAP-Adhoc: Major shareholders intend to restructure the board of directors of the SNP SE

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner
59.63 CHF 11.82%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Restructure of Company
Major shareholders intend to restructure the board of directors of the SNP SE

11-Sep-2022 / 22:09 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Major shareholders intend to restructure the board of directors of the SNP SE
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE hereby announces that the shareholders Wolfgang Marguerre and SN Assets GmbH have expressed their unconditioned intention to propose to an extraordinary shareholders meeting to revoke the appointment of Prof. Dr. Christoph Hütten, Sebastian Reppegather and Richard Roy and to elect two new board members. Moreover, it is intended to propose to alter the smaller board of directors into a supervisory board and thereby to transition from a monistic into a dualistic governance structure. The decision of the board of directors to convoke an extraordinary shareholders meeting will be drawn once a valid demand for such convocation by these shareholders is made.

About SNP

SNP is one of the worlds leading providers of software for the management of complex digital transformation processes. Unlike traditional IT consulting in an ERP environment, SNP employs an automated approach that uses proprietary software. With the data transformation platform CrystalBridge(R) and the SNP BLUEFIELDTM approach, IT landscapes can be restructured and modernized much faster and more securely, and data can be securely migrated to new systems or cloud environments. This provides customers with clear qualitative benefits while also reducing their investment of time and expense.

The SNP Group has around 1,350 employees worldwide. Headquartered in Heidelberg, the company generated revenue of approximately 167 million in the 2021 fiscal year. SNPs customers are global corporations from all industries. SNP was founded in 1994 and has been publicly traded since 2000. As of August 2014, the company is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0007203705). Since 2017, the company has operated as a European stock corporation (Societas Europaea/SE).

Further information is available at www.snpgroup.com

SNP contact:

Marcel Wiskow
Director Investor Relations
Tel. +49 6221 6425-637
Email: Marcel.Wiskow@snpgroup.com

 

11-Sep-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Speyerer Str. 4
69115 Heidelberg
Germany
Phone: +49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
Fax: +49 6221 6425 20
E-mail: investor.relations@snpgroup.com
Internet: www.snpgroup.com
ISIN: DE0007203705
WKN: 720370
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1439783

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1439783  11-Sep-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1439783&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
28.05.21 SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
15.01.21 SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner buy Warburg Research
20.11.20 SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner buy Warburg Research
02.11.20 SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner Hold Warburg Research
02.11.20 SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner buy Warburg Research
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

09.09.22 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
09.09.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf ams-OSRAM, Logitech
09.09.22 Twitter – auch Disney dachte an Übernahme
09.09.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. 9.35% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Swatch Group AG
09.09.22 Marktüberblick: Banken und Versicherer haussieren
09.09.22 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today?🏦 ECB raised rates 🛢️Oil and gas⚠️Risk-assets" rally
09.09.22 SMI weiter auf Richtungssuche
09.09.22 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 - Zinsschritt bewegt die Kurse / Commerzbank - Starker Aufwärtstag
08.09.22 DAX Ausblick – EZB-Zinsentscheid – Wieviel darf es sein?
08.09.22 Auswirkungen der Inflation auf RealUnit Schweiz AG | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'360.85 19.53 XSSMCU
Short 11'674.62 12.43 TSSMOU
Short 12'059.72 8.65 TSSMBU
SMI-Kurs: 10'909.24 09.09.2022 17:30:00
Long 10'523.91 19.88 WSSMQU
Long 10'234.96 13.10 OSSMLU
Long 9'751.76 8.32 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Jeremy Grantham bekräftigt düstere Prognose: Der grosse Absturz am Aktienmarkt steht noch bevor
Experte erwartet "gewaltige" Rezession in den USA - und gibt Fed-Chef Powell die Schuld
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk warnt vor zukünftiger Krise: "Viel grösseres Risiko für die Zivilisation als die globale Erwärmung"
Darum erholt sich der Euro - zum Franken über 0,97
Kryptowährungen weiter im Aufwind: Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoin & Co.
European Stocks Close Broadly Higher After ECB's Massive Rate Hike
Triple-I CEO Moderating Sept. 22 Panel on Flood Risk Mitigation
Auch bei hoher Inflation: Finanz-Influencerin rät zu langfristigem Vermögensaufbau mit "langweiligen" Anlagen
KW 36: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Nachfrage abgeflaut: Darum ist der SPAC-Hype vorbei

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit