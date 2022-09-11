|
11.09.2022 22:09:03
DGAP-Adhoc: Major shareholders intend to restructure the board of directors of the SNP SE
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Restructure of Company
Major shareholders intend to restructure the board of directors of the SNP SE
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE hereby announces that the shareholders Wolfgang Marguerre and SN Assets GmbH have expressed their unconditioned intention to propose to an extraordinary shareholders meeting to revoke the appointment of Prof. Dr. Christoph Hütten, Sebastian Reppegather and Richard Roy and to elect two new board members. Moreover, it is intended to propose to alter the smaller board of directors into a supervisory board and thereby to transition from a monistic into a dualistic governance structure. The decision of the board of directors to convoke an extraordinary shareholders meeting will be drawn once a valid demand for such convocation by these shareholders is made.
About SNP
SNP is one of the worlds leading providers of software for the management of complex digital transformation processes. Unlike traditional IT consulting in an ERP environment, SNP employs an automated approach that uses proprietary software. With the data transformation platform CrystalBridge(R) and the SNP BLUEFIELDTM approach, IT landscapes can be restructured and modernized much faster and more securely, and data can be securely migrated to new systems or cloud environments. This provides customers with clear qualitative benefits while also reducing their investment of time and expense.
The SNP Group has around 1,350 employees worldwide. Headquartered in Heidelberg, the company generated revenue of approximately 167 million in the 2021 fiscal year. SNPs customers are global corporations from all industries. SNP was founded in 1994 and has been publicly traded since 2000. As of August 2014, the company is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0007203705). Since 2017, the company has operated as a European stock corporation (Societas Europaea/SE).
Further information is available at www.snpgroup.com
SNP contact:
Marcel Wiskow
11-Sep-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
|Speyerer Str. 4
|69115 Heidelberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
|Fax:
|+49 6221 6425 20
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@snpgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.snpgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007203705
|WKN:
|720370
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1439783
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1439783 11-Sep-2022 CET/CEST
|28.05.21
|SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.01.21
|SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner buy
|Warburg Research
|20.11.20
|SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner buy
|Warburg Research
|02.11.20
|SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner Hold
|Warburg Research
|02.11.20
|SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner buy
|Warburg Research
