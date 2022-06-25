Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
MagForce Aktie
25.06.2022 11:40:16

DGAP-Adhoc: MagForce AG issues Bearer Notes with a total Volume of up to EUR 3.5 Million to Lansdowne Investment Company Cyprus Limited

MagForce
2.38 CHF -36.38%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MagForce AG / Key word(s): Financing
MagForce AG issues Bearer Notes with a total Volume of up to EUR 3.5 Million to Lansdowne Investment Company Cyprus Limited

25-Jun-2022 / 11:40 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an insider information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

MagForce AG issues Bearer Notes with a total Volume of up to EUR 3.5 Million to Lansdowne Investment Company Cyprus Limited

Berlin, June 25, 2022 - MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, Xetra: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology, concluded a bearer notes agreement with a total volume of up to EUR 3.5 million with Lansdowne Investment Company Cyprus Limited. The bearer notes are devided in three tranches based on undisclosed milestones. The notes will be senior to all other financing agreements.

- End of Insider Information -

Contact:
MagForce AG, Max-Planck-Straße 3, 12489 Berlin
Barbara von Frankenberg
Vice President Communications & Investor Relations
T +49-30-308380-77
E-Mail: bfrankenberg@magforce.com

Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements and information which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by MagForce AG may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. MagForce AG assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments, which differ from those, anticipated.

25-Jun-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MagForce AG
Max-Planck-Straße 3
12489 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 308 380 0
Fax: +49 (0)30 308 380 99
E-mail: info@magforce.com
Internet: www.magforce.com
ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5
WKN: A0HGQF
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1383799

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1383799  25-Jun-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1383799&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

﻿

