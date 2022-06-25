DGAP-Adhoc: MagForce AG issues Bearer Notes with a total Volume of up to EUR 3.5 Million to Lansdowne Investment Company Cyprus Limited

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MagForce AG / Key word(s): Financing

MagForce AG issues Bearer Notes with a total Volume of up to EUR 3.5 Million to Lansdowne Investment Company Cyprus Limited



25-Jun-2022 / 11:40 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of an insider information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

MagForce AG issues Bearer Notes with a total Volume of up to EUR 3.5 Million to Lansdowne Investment Company Cyprus Limited

Berlin, June 25, 2022 - MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, Xetra: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology, concluded a bearer notes agreement with a total volume of up to EUR 3.5 million with Lansdowne Investment Company Cyprus Limited. The bearer notes are devided in three tranches based on undisclosed milestones. The notes will be senior to all other financing agreements.

- End of Insider Information -

Contact:

MagForce AG, Max-Planck-Straße 3, 12489 Berlin

Barbara von Frankenberg

Vice President Communications & Investor Relations

T +49-30-308380-77

E-Mail: bfrankenberg@magforce.com



Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements and information which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by MagForce AG may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. MagForce AG assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments, which differ from those, anticipated.