DGAP-Adhoc: LION Smart Production GmbH and BMW AG signed agreement to acquire product and production license

12-May-2022

Baar (CH), May 12, 2022 Ad-hoc: LION Smart Production GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of LION E-Mobility AG for the production of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology, confirms that the company and BMW both signed the agreement for the acquisition of a product and production license in the field of high-voltage battery systems.

About LION E-Mobility AG:

LION E-Mobility AG is a listed Swiss holding company founded in 2011 with promising strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, especially in the field of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology. The company holds 100% of the German LION Smart GmbH, a developer of battery packs and battery management systems. LION Smart GmbH also holds a 30% stake in TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH, a successful joint venture with TÜV SÜD AG. LION E-Mobility AG also holds 100% of the shares in LION E-Mobility North America Inc. and 100% of the German LION Smart Production GmbH.

