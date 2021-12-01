DGAP-Adhoc: LEG Immobilien SE: Conclusion of purchase agreements regarding shares in Brack Capital Properties N.V. and a tender commitment in case of a public offer

DGAP-Ad-hoc: LEG Immobilien SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

LEG Immobilien SE: Conclusion of purchase agreements regarding shares in Brack Capital Properties N.V. and a tender commitment in case of a public offer



- LEG subsidiary and Israeli investors conclude agreements regarding the acquisition of 24.1% of the shares in Brack Capital Properties N.V., in the aggregate - LEG subsidiary and Adler Real Estate AG conclude agreement on purchase of 6.8% of the shares in Brack Capital Properties N.V. and tender commitment in case of a public offer regarding 63.0% of the shares in Brack Capital Properties N.V.

Today, LEG Grundstücksverwaltung GmbH, a subsidiary of LEG Immobilien SE, with the approval of the boards of LEG Immobilien SE, has entered into agreements regarding the purchase of in total 24.1% of the shares in Brack Capital Properties N.V. (BCP), a real estate company listed in Tel Aviv, with several investors, mostly institutional minorities led by Brosh Capital Partners. The agreement is subject to merger clearance. Today, LEG Grundstücksverwaltung GmbH and Adler Real Estate AG have, with the approval of the relevant boards, entered into an agreement regarding the purchase of 6.8% of the shares in BCP) and a tender commitment in case of a public offer for BCP by LEG regarding 63.0% of the shares in BCP. The tender commitment expires after nine months, starting January 1, 2022, whereas Adler is obliged to not otherwise dispose of the relevant shares. The total purchase price for the 30.9% stake in BCP amounts to EUR 328 million, corresponding to a discount of 4% on NAV (net asset value) as of September 30, 2021. Notifying person: Frank Kopfinger

Head of Investor Relations & Strategy

Tel. +49 (0)211/4568-550

Mob. +49 (0)1721739339 Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



