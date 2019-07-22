+++ Kryptowährung kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.07.2019 20:05:17

DGAP-Adhoc: Jungheinrich AG: Jungheinrich adjusts forecast for 2019

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Jungheinrich AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Jungheinrich AG: Jungheinrich adjusts forecast for 2019

22-Jul-2019 / 20:05 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Jungheinrich adjusts forecast for 2019

Jungheinrich cannot escape the distinct economic slowdown and the significant downturn in the forklift truck market and is adjusting its forecast for the year 2019.

Hamburg. After a good start to the current financial year, Jungheinrich has recently registered a sharp fall in its customers' investment activities. This is due to the gloomier macroeconomic environment and the related current developments in the market for material handling equipment. The global market shrank by 5 per cent to the end of June on a cumulative basis. In Europe, Jungheinrich's core market, the market contracted by 7 per cent. Taking the month of June in isolation, the European market even fell by 16 per cent. Under these circumstances, and in the absence of any positive economic and market signals, the Board of Management anticipates that this trend will continue for the remainder of the year. This will result in lower production figures in the second half-year 2019.

For the full year 2019 the Board of Management is therefore expecting incoming orders of between EUR3.80 billion and EUR4.05 billion (previous forecast: EUR4.05 billion to EUR4.20 billion). Group revenue is expected to remain within the previous forecast range of EUR3.85 billion to EUR4.05 billion.

According to current estimates, EBIT should be between EUR240 million and EUR260 million in 2019 (previous forecast: EUR275 million to EUR295 million). A range of 6.0 per cent to 6.7 per cent is expected for the EBIT return on sales (previous forecast: 7.0 per cent to 7.4 per cent). EBT is expected to amount to between EUR215 million and EUR235 million (previous forecast: EUR250 million to EUR270 million). EBT return on sales should come to 5.4 per cent to 6.1 per cent (previous forecast: 6.4 per cent to 6.8 per cent).

The interim report for Jungheinrich AG as of 30 June 2019 will be published on 08 August 2019.

Press enquiries to:
Martin Wielgus - Head of Corporate Communications
+49 151 54255852
martin.wielgus@jungheinrich.de
www.jungheinrich.com

Analyst/investor enquiries to:
Andrea Bleesen - Head of Investor Relations
+49 40 6948-3407
andrea.bleesen@jungheinrich.de
www.jungheinrich.com

22-Jul-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Jungheinrich AG
Friedrich-Ebert-Damm 129
22047 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 40 6948-0
Fax: +49 40 6948-1777
E-mail: info@jungheinrich.de
Internet: www.jungheinrich.com
ISIN: DE0006219934
WKN: 621993
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 844871

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

844871  22-Jul-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=844871&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Jungheinrich AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Jungheinrich AGmehr Analysen

12.07.19 Jungheinrich Hold Deutsche Bank AG
14.06.19 Jungheinrich Hold HSBC
13.06.19 Jungheinrich Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
04.06.19 Jungheinrich kaufen DZ BANK
22.05.19 Jungheinrich Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:00
Schweizer Aktien werden in der EU nicht mehr gehandelt - Ask Sparkojote feat. BX Swiss
13:58
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Nestlé, LafargeHolcim, Zurich Insurance Group
13:55
Favoritenwechsel bei Edelmetallen: Silber läuft Gold den Rang ab
11:23
Börsengiganten öffnen ihre Bücher
10:11
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10:08
Vontobel: derimail - Die Schweizer Lieblingswerte in diversen Währungen
09:15
SMI gibt 10.000er-Marke wieder ab
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.07.19
Schroders: Warum Anleger Unternehmensanleihen unterschätzen könnten
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Schweizer Aktien werden in der EU nicht mehr gehandelt - Ask Sparkojote feat. BX Swiss

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Jungheinrich AG 30.90 -7.15% Jungheinrich AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

KW 29: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Darum fällt der Euro zum Franken auf ein Zweijahrestief
Meyer-Burger-Aktien fallen auf Rekordtief: Geschäftsmodell wird hinterfragt und alle Optionen geprüft
So hat sich die Rolle Chinas für die Weltwirtschaft verändert
Julius Bär verzeichnet im Halbjahr tiefere Gewinnzahlen - Aktie klar im Plus
Dow Jones stabil -- SMI beendet Handel leicht tiefer -- DAX schliesst etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Ausblick: UBS präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Wirecard erhebt wohl schwere Anschuldigungen gegen Financial Times
Elon Musks Startup erzielt Fortschritt bei Gehirn-OPs: Telepathie bald realisierbar?
Kryptobulle hält einen Kursrückgang als positives Signal für den Bitcoin

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow Jones stabil -- SMI beendet Handel leicht tiefer -- DAX schliesst etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich zum Wochenstart leicht im Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX präsentierte sich auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street notiert am Montag mit unterschiedlicher Tendenz. Die asiatischen Börsen starteten mit Verlusten in die neue Woche.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB