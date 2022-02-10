SMI 12’313 -0.4%  SPI 15’573 -0.3%  Dow 35’527 -0.7%  DAX 15’490 0.1%  Euro 1.0595 0.4%  EStoxx50 4’197 -0.2%  Gold 1’834 0.1%  Bitcoin 41’839 2.1%  Dollar 0.9240 0.0%  Öl 92.4 0.6% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus

Instone Real Estate Group Aktie [Valor: 43490180 / ISIN: DE000A2NBX80]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.02.2022 19:00:36

DGAP-Adhoc: Instone Real Estate Group SE announces share buyback programme of up to EUR 50 million (maximum of 5% of the share capital)

Instone Real Estate Group
15.02 EUR 0.67%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Instone Real Estate Group SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Instone Real Estate Group SE announces share buyback programme of up to EUR 50 million (maximum of 5% of the share capital)

10-Feb-2022 / 19:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Instone Real Estate Group SE announces share buyback programme of up to EUR 50 million (maximum of 5% of the share capital)

Essen, 10 February 2022: With the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of Instone Real Estate Group SE (Instone) has decided today to start a share buyback programme following the publication of the full year 2021 financial results.

Instone Real Estate Group SE is thus making use of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 13 June 2019. This is the first share buyback programme to be executed based on this authorisation. The planned scope of the share buyback programme comprises a volume of up to EUR 50 million, but no more than 5.0 percent of the current share capital, i.e. up to 2.349 million shares.

According to the relevant authorisation the Management Board may use the treasury shares for any legally permissible purpose. Management intends to use the treasury shares primarily to finance future growth investments.

The purchase will be executed via stock exchange.

The share buyback programme is limited to the period from 18 March 2022 to 31 December 2022. Instone Real Estate Group SE reserves the right to discontinue the share buyback programme at any time.

The share buyback will be guided by the provisions of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052. Instone will regularly report on the progress of the share buyback on its Investor Relations website.

The Management also confirms the financial forecast for the fiscal years 2021 and 2022.

10-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group SE
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 201 453 550
E-mail: Investorrelations@instone.de
Internet: www.instone.de
ISIN: DE000A2NBX80
WKN: A2NBX8
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1279349

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1279349  10-Feb-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1279349&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
﻿

Nachrichten zu Instone Real Estate Group AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Instone Real Estate Group AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
25.01.22 Instone Real Estate Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
16.12.21 Instone Real Estate Group Buy Kepler Cheuvreux
01.12.21 Instone Real Estate Group Outperform Credit Suisse Group
23.11.21 Instone Real Estate Group Buy Warburg Research
18.11.21 Instone Real Estate Group Buy Kepler Cheuvreux
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen
Manuel Dürr – Leonteq: Struki ABC: Tracker-Zertifikate | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

14:47 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 6.55% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Adecco Group AG
14:43 Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch einzeln - BRCs mit nur einem Basiswert
14:15 Roche profitiert kräftig von der Corona-Krise – Aktie zieht wieder an
10:46 Weekly-Hits: Europäische Banken – Ein Sektor meldet sich zurück / ASML – Spitzentechnologie aus Europa
09:52 Marktüberblick: Porsche im Rallymodus
08:53 Die Anleger werden wieder mutiger
08.02.22 Manuel Dürr – Leonteq: Struki ABC: Tracker-Zertifikate | BX Swiss TV
04.02.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie schliesst deutlich tiefer: Credit Suisse rutscht tief in die roten Zahlen - "Greensill"-Bericht wird nicht veröffentlicht
Zurich-Aktie schlussendlich im Minus: Zurich steigert Gewinn trotz hoher Katastrophenlast
Nach Inflationsdaten: SMI schliesst leichter -- DAX legt schlussendlich stabil -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich im Plus
Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- Anleger in Feierlaune: SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Zuwächsen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich freundlich
Komax-Aktie und METALL ZUG-Aktie schliessen deutlich teurer: METALL ZUG tritt Schleuniger an Komax ab
Jim Cramer auf Schnäppchenjagd: Diese Aktien könnten jetzt interessant sein
Ehemaliger Krypto-Befürworter Taleb kritisiert Bitcoin als "ansteckende Krankheit"
UBS-Aktie dennoch fester: UBS kann Klage von chinesischem Milliardär anscheinend nicht abwenden
So wirkt sich die Geldpolitik der Fed auf den Kryptomarkt aus
ABB E-Mobility: 2022 hohes Wachstum aber lediglich ausgeglichenes Ergebnis - ABB-Aktie stabil

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten