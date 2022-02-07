DGAP-Adhoc: Hypoport SE: Hypoport FY 2021: revenue up by 15 per cent to 445 million and EBIT increase of 30-35 per cent to 47.5-49.0 million

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Hypoport SE: Hypoport FY 2021: revenue up by 15 per cent to 445 million and EBIT increase of 30-35 per cent to 47.5-49.0 million



07-Feb-2022 / 20:06 CET/CEST

Berlin, 7 February 2022: The preliminary results for FY 2021 and Q4 2021 of Hypoport, which were analysed at today's meeting of the Management Board, show the following figures:



- Revenue Q4 2021: approx. +16 per cent to approx. 120 million (Q4 2020: 102.9 million)

- EBIT Q4 2021: approx. +15-25 per cent to 13.5-15.0 million (Q4 2020: 12.0 million)



- Revenue FY 2021: approx. +15 per cent to approx. 445 million (FY 2020: 387.7 million)

- EBIT FY 2021: approx. +30-35% per cent to 47,5-49,0 million (FY 2020: 36.2 million)





According to these provisional figures, EBIT for the year was above the forecast range of 40 to 45 million, while consolidated sales was within the forecast range of 430 to 460 million. An extraordinary strong Q4 result from the corporate finance business (Credit platform Segment) was the reason for the good EBIT.

The financial results presented to the Management Board still need to be verified by the auditor and adopted by the Supervisory Board. Hypoport will be publishing its detailed preliminary financial results for 2021 as planned on 14 March of this year, followed by the annual report on 28 March 2022.





