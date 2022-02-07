SMI 12’194 0.4%  SPI 15’421 0.3%  Dow 35’273 0.5%  DAX 15’207 0.7%  Euro 1.0566 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4’121 0.8%  Gold 1’822 0.8%  Bitcoin 41’000 0.0%  Dollar 0.9237 -0.1%  Öl 92.7 0.2% 
DGAP-Adhoc: Hypoport SE: Hypoport FY 2021: revenue up by 15 per cent to 445 million and EBIT increase of 30-35 per cent to 47.5-49.0 million

Hypoport
425.31 CHF 147.40%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Hypoport SE: Hypoport FY 2021: revenue up by 15 per cent to 445 million and EBIT increase of 30-35 per cent to 47.5-49.0 million

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Inside information pursuant to article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)


Hypoport FY 2021: revenue up by 15 per cent to 445 million and EBIT increase of 30-35 per cent to 47.5-49.0 million


Berlin, 7 February 2022: The preliminary results for FY 2021 and Q4 2021 of Hypoport, which were analysed at today's meeting of the Management Board, show the following figures:
 

- Revenue Q4 2021: approx. +16 per cent to approx. 120 million (Q4 2020: 102.9 million)

- EBIT Q4 2021: approx. +15-25 per cent to 13.5-15.0 million (Q4 2020: 12.0 million)


- Revenue FY 2021: approx. +15 per cent to approx. 445 million (FY 2020: 387.7 million)

- EBIT FY 2021: approx. +30-35% per cent to 47,5-49,0 million (FY 2020: 36.2 million)



According to these provisional figures, EBIT for the year was above the forecast range of 40 to 45 million, while consolidated sales was within the forecast range of 430 to 460 million. An extraordinary strong Q4 result from the corporate finance business (Credit platform Segment) was the reason for the good EBIT.

The financial results presented to the Management Board still need to be verified by the auditor and adopted by the Supervisory Board. Hypoport will be publishing its detailed preliminary financial results for 2021 as planned on 14 March of this year, followed by the annual report on 28 March 2022.



Contact

Jan H. Pahl
Head of Investor Relations // IRO

Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942
Mobile: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19
Email: ir@hypoport.de

Hypoport SE
Heidestr. 8
10557 Berlin
Germany



Key data on Hypoport's shares
Hypoport SE
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
ISIN DE0005493365 / WKN 549336 / Stock exchanges symbol HYQ

Language: English
Company: Hypoport SE
Heidestraße 8
10557 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +4930420861942
Fax: +49/30 42086-1999
E-mail: ir@hypoport.de
Internet: www.hypoport.de
ISIN: DE0005493365
WKN: 549336
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
