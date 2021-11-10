DGAP-Adhoc: HomeToGo updates full-year 2021 guidance

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HomeToGo SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

HomeToGo updates full-year 2021 guidance



10-Nov-2021 / 21:57 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Luxembourg, 10 November 2021 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG) announces that it has increased the guidance for its full-year 2021 consolidated revenues from EUR 80 million to approximately EUR 85-90 million. The increase primarily reflects a stronger than expected start into the fourth quarter of 2021 and higher than anticipated growth in the Company's onsite business.



Subject to the development of HomeToGo's bookings in November and December 2021, which in particular may be affected by the further evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gross Booking Value for the full-year 2021 is likely to be below previous guidance of EUR 1.6 billion but still clearly above last year's value of EUR 1.25 billion. In contrast and especially subject to booking trends in the Company's European and North American markets for the remaining year 2021, HomeToGo's Take Rate is likely to be higher than the previous guidance of 7.2%.



Regarding the alternative performance measures, Gross Booking Value and Take Rate, the Company refers to the corresponding definitions in its listing prospectus, which has been published on the Company's IR website.



Contact:



Nitesh Khirwal

Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 157 501 63731

Email: IR@hometogo.com



Forward-Looking Statements



This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "plans", "targets", "aims", "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "will", "may", "continues", "should" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect, at the time made, the Company's beliefs, intentions and current targets/aims concerning, among other things, the Company's or the Group's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding: objectives, goals, strategies, outlook and growth prospects; future plans, events or performance and potential for future growth; lease-up potentials; economic outlook and industry trends; developments of the Company's or the Group's markets; the impact of regulatory initiatives; and the strength of the Company's or any other member of the Group's competitors. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company's records (and those of other members of the Group) and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company's control.



Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause the actual outcomes and the results of operations, financial condition and liquidity of the Company and other members of the Group or the industry to differ materially from those results expressed or implied in the Information by such forward-looking statements. No assurances can be given that the forward-looking statements will be realized. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any forward-looking statements are based. No representation or warranty is made that any of these forward-looking statements or forecasts will come to pass or that any forecast result will be achieved. Undue influence should not be given to, and no reliance should be placed on, any forward-looking statement.

