31.03.2022 03:14:49

DGAP-Adhoc: HomeToGo SE: HomeToGo acquires e-domizil GmbH from e-vacation Group Holding GmbH

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HomeToGo SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
HomeToGo SE: HomeToGo acquires e-domizil GmbH from e-vacation Group Holding GmbH

31-March-2022 / 03:14 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HomeToGo acquires e-domizil GmbH from e-vacation Group Holding GmbH

Luxembourg, 31 March 2022 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG) announces that it has successfully completed the acquisition of e-domizil GmbH, a specialist for vacation rentals comprising brands such as e-domizil, PREMIUM SELECTION by e-domizil, tourist-online.de, BELLEVUE Ferienhaus, and atraveo, which also runs TUI Villas, from e-vacation Group Holding GmbH. The purchase price is in the range of EUR 40 million, of which approximately EUR 2 million is paid with Class A Shares of HomeToGo, and subject to a customary purchase price adjustment mechanism.

e-domizil GmbH operates localized domains in 14 countries and provides its customers access to more than 370,000 offers, which are listed directly onsite. e-domizil has inventory in markets such as Austria, Croatia, Denmark, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Switzerland. In its financial year 2021, e-domizil demonstrated strong profitable growth and IFRS Revenues of more than EUR 20 million. The acquisition will contribute to HomeToGo's growing onsite business as well as continued global expansion.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Christoph Rieckmann

+49 157 501 63731

IR@hometogo.com

 

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may", "will", "should", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "project", "goal" or "target" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, forecasts, estimates, projections, opinions or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, as well as uncertainties and contingencies that are subject to change. No representation is made or will be made by HomeToGo SE that any forward-looking statement will be achieved or will prove to be correct. The actual future business, financial position, results of operations and prospects may differ materially from those projected or forecast in the forward-looking statements. Neither HomeToGo SE nor any of their respective affiliates assume any obligation to update, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any forward-looking statements or other information contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

 

31-March-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HomeToGo SE
9 rue de Bitbourg
L-1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
E-mail: ir@hometogo.com
Internet: ir.hometogo.de
ISIN: LU2290523658, LU2290524383
WKN: A2QM3K , A3GPQR
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1316267

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1316267  31-March-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1316267&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

