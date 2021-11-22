SMI 12’548 0.0%  SPI 16’087 -0.1%  Dow 35’864 0.7%  DAX 16’159 0.0%  Euro 1.0483 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’357 0.0%  Gold 1’821 -1.3%  Bitcoin 54’020 -1.1%  Dollar 0.9312 0.2%  Öl 79.7 1.4% 
Gigaset Aktie [Valor: 321245 / ISIN: DE0005156004]
22.11.2021 17:05:09

DGAP-Adhoc: Gigaset AG adjusts revenue expectation and free cash flow for 2021 due to supply bottlenecks in the semiconductor segment. EBITDA improves.

Gigaset
0.35 EUR -0.86%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Gigaset AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Gigaset AG adjusts revenue expectation and free cash flow for 2021 due to supply bottlenecks in the semiconductor segment. EBITDA improves.

22-Nov-2021 / 17:05 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc Message
WKN: 515600 / WKN A14KQ7
Bocholt, November 22nd 2021

Gigaset AG adjusts revenue expectation and free cash flow for 2021 due to supply bottlenecks in the semiconductor segment. EBITDA improves.

Bocholt, November 22nd 2021 [4:32 pm] - Based on current information on the further course of business, the Executive Board today came to the conclusion that the previous company forecast has to be adjusted.

Previously, the company expected a slight increase in turnover compared to the previous year (EUR 214.2 million). Now, a turnover of at least EUR 210 million is expected, whereby the achievement of the original turnover assumption remains possible. The actual turnover to be achieved is largely dependent on the current and future ability of the company's upstream suppliers to deliver, especially in the semiconductor sector.

The expected positive free cash flow at pre-Corona level (2019: EUR 1.2 million) is now expected to range between EUR minus 20 and minus 5 million.

EBITDA is no longer expected to increase slightly, but now significantly, to at least EUR 7.5 million compared to the previous year (EUR 1.9 million).

 

Gigaset AG is an internationally operating company in the area of communications technology. The company is Europe's market leader in DECT telephones and is likewise a leader in the international arena, with around 900 employees and sales activities in around 50 countries. Its business activities comprise not only DECT phones, but also an extensive smartphone portfolio, cloud-based smart home solutions, and business telephony solutions for small, medium and large enterprises.

Gigaset AG is listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse and is therefore subject to the highest transparency requirements. Its shares are traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol GGS (ISIN: DE0005156004).

22-Nov-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Gigaset AG
Frankenstr. 2
46395 Bocholt
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 444 456 866
Fax: +49(0)89 444 456 930
E-mail: info@gigaset.com
Internet: www.gigaset.com
ISIN: DE0005156004
WKN: 515600
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1251107

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1251107  22-Nov-2021 CET/CEST

