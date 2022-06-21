|
DGAP-Adhoc: GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE: Withdrawal of Mr. Florian Fritsch from the Supervisory Board of GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE
DGAP-Ad-hoc: GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
Withdrawal of Mr. Florian Fritsch from the Supervisory Board of GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE
Luxembourg, June 21st, 2022 Florian Fritsch, vice-chairman of the supervisory board of GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE, has resigned from his position and duties.
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
