GFJ ESG Acquisition I Aktie [Valor: 114379547 / ISIN: LU2358378979]
Kaufen Verkaufen
22.06.2022 00:10:19

DGAP-Adhoc: GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE: Withdrawal of Mr. Florian Fritsch from the Supervisory Board of GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE

GFJ ESG Acquisition I
9.90 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE / Key word(s): Personnel
GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE: Withdrawal of Mr. Florian Fritsch from the Supervisory Board of GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE

22-Jun-2022 / 00:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR FORWARDING, EITHER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE.

Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

Withdrawal of Mr. Florian Fritsch from the Supervisory Board of GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE

Luxembourg, June 21st, 2022 Florian Fritsch, vice-chairman of the supervisory board of GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE, has resigned from his position and duties.

Company Contact:
Gisbert Rühl
55, Avenue Pasteur
L-2311 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
info@gfj-esg.com
Media Contact:
Jobst Honig
Finsbury Glover Hering
+49 171 86 29 967
jobst.honig@fgh.com

22-Jun-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE
55 Avenue Pasteur
2133 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
E-mail: nicolas@fritsch.com
ISIN: LU2358378979, LU2358379514
WKN: A3CS4Z, A3GSW5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard)
EQS News ID: 1380737

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1380737  22-Jun-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1380737&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

﻿

