Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’348 2.6%  SPI 14’430 2.7%  Dow 32’633 -0.6%  DAX 13’497 5.2%  Euro 1.0240 1.1%  EStoxx50 3’678 4.9%  Gold 1’982 -3.3%  Bitcoin 39’183 8.8%  Dollar 0.9279 -0.1%  Öl 122.2 -5.6% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus

Gesco Aktie [Valor: 13790258 / ISIN: DE000A1K0201]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
09.03.2022 15:11:11

DGAP-Adhoc: GESCO AG publishes preliminary figures for 2021

Gesco
20.14 CHF -4.65%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Gesco AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
GESCO AG publishes preliminary figures for 2021

09-March-2022 / 15:11 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Most successful fiscal year in the Company's history
- Sales of 488 million with consolidated net income of 26.9 million

According to preliminary, as yet unaudited figures, GESCO AG, which is listed in the Prime Standard, significantly exceeded its expectations for the continuing operations in terms of sales and, above all, earnings in the financial year 2021 (1 January 2021 to 31 December 2021), as last raised in November 2021.

After the already very satisfactory performance in the first nine months of 2021, in November 2021 the GESCO AG Executive Board had forecast Group sales at the upper end of the range of 465 to 485 million and Group net income after minority interests in the range of 22 to 24 million for the financial year 2021. Despite a continued challenging environment, Group sales in 2021 ultimately increased by 23% to 488 million (previous year: 397 million). The consolidated net income for the year rose disproportionately to the sales to 26.9 million (+ 361% compared to the previous year with 5.8 million).

The decisive factors for the very good result in the fourth quarter were the realisation of projects despite the supply bottlenecks and the positive effect of the profit and loss transfer agreement with Setter on the tax rate. In addition, the subsidiaries succeeded in compensating for the considerable price increases in materials through forward-looking price adjustments.

The significant improvement in the Group's key figures in 2021 is mainly due to the progress made in the subsidiaries, not least as a result of the Excellence Programmes introduced, which have now had a visible effect.

Earnings per share from continuing operations amount to 2.48 (2020: 0.54).

The dividend payment for the 2021 financial year will be resumed within the framework of the existing dividend policy. The Company will provide information on the amount of the dividend, which will be proposed by the administration to the upcoming Annual General Meeting in August 2022, on the occasion of the publication of the 2021 financial statements.

The Company will publish the financial statements for the 2021 financial year and a concrete outlook for the new 2022 financial year at the virtual press conference on financial statements on 21 April 2022 on its website at https://www.gesco.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.


Contakt:

Peter Alex
Head of Investor Relations & Communications

Phone +49 (0) 202 24820-18
Fax +49 (0) 202 24820-49
E-Mail: ir@gesco.de
Internet: www.gesco.de

09-March-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Gesco AG
Johannisberg 7
42103 Wuppertal
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)202 24820 18
Fax: +49 (0)202 2482049
E-mail: ir@gesco.de
Internet: www.gesco.de
ISIN: DE000A1K0201
WKN: A1K020
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1298601

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1298601  09-March-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1298601&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Gesco AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten