SMI 12’526 -0.8%  SPI 15’897 -0.8%  Dow 36’114 -0.5%  DAX 15’863 -1.1%  Euro 1.0429 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’265 -1.2%  Gold 1’826 0.2%  Bitcoin 38’518 -0.6%  Dollar 0.9109 0.0%  Öl 84.7 0.7% 
Jetzt Gratisaktie sichern
Geratherm Medical Aktie [Valor: 1091371 / ISIN: DE0005495626]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.01.2022 14:29:09

DGAP-Adhoc: Geratherm Medical AG: Medical heating blankets for clinical surgery

Geratherm Medical
8.51 CHF -2.95%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Geratherm Medical AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Geratherm Medical AG: Medical heating blankets for clinical surgery

14-Jan-2022 / 14:29 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of an insider information pursuant to article 17 of MAR
transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG

Medical heating blankets for clinical surgery

Geratal, January 14, 2022. Today, Geratherm Medical AG (ISIN: DE0005495626) decided, in agreement between the Supervisory Board and Management Board, to discontinue the area of medical heating blankets for clinical surgery and the associated research and development with immediate effect. The current market situation and market prospects for the product do not reflect the associated expenses for certification according to MDR.

As of December 31, 2021, there will be a special depreciation of around EUR 900 thousand, which will be offset by annual savings, especially for R&D expenses and certifications, of around EUR 400 thousand. There are no notable declines in sales in this area due to recertification.

With this measure, the company sees itself in a stronger position for the future.

Geratherm Medical AG
Firmensitz: Fahrenheitstraße 1, 99331 Geratal
Registergericht: Amtsgericht Jena, HRB 111272
Vorstand: Christian Frick
Aufsichtsratsvorsitzender: Dr. Gert Frank
Tel. 036205/98 0; Fax: 036205/98 115
E-Mail: info@geratherm.com
www.geratherm.com


Short company profil:
Geratherm Medical is an internationally operating medical products enterprise with the business areas Healthcare Diagnostic, Medical Warming Systems, Cardio/Stroke and Respiratory. Our company's roots are in temperature measurement in the medical sphere. In this business area we offer a broad spectrum of products, most of which have unique selling points. We supply our customers/patients with high-quality products ranging from thermometers to complex warming systems for use in the operating theatre and by emergency rescue services and MR Diagnostic Incubator Systems for premature babies and newborns. In the Cardio business area we concentrate on the development of products for the detection of atrial fibrillation as a measure to prevent strokes. The Respiratory segment develops and markets products for the assessment of pulmonary function. In all mainly business areas, Geratherm has patent-protected basic technologies at its disposal. We regard ourselves as a research-based medical products company with a clear focus on medical diagnostic devices that generate vital data. Geratherm shares have been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since the year 2000. Geratherm Medical continues to be represented in the German Entrepreneurial Index and in the German Healthcare Index.

 

 


Contact:
Christian Frick

14-Jan-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Geratherm Medical AG
Fahrenheitstraße 1
99331 Geratal
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)36205 98-0
Fax: +49 (0)36205 98-1 15
E-mail: info@geratherm.com
Internet: www.geratherm.com
ISIN: DE0005495626
WKN: 549562
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1269020

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1269020  14-Jan-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1269020&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
﻿

Nachrichten zu Geratherm Medical AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten