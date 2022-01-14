DGAP-Adhoc: Geratherm Medical AG: Medical heating blankets for clinical surgery

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Geratherm Medical AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Geratherm Medical AG: Medical heating blankets for clinical surgery



14-Jan-2022

Geratal, January 14, 2022. Today, Geratherm Medical AG (ISIN: DE0005495626) decided, in agreement between the Supervisory Board and Management Board, to discontinue the area of medical heating blankets for clinical surgery and the associated research and development with immediate effect. The current market situation and market prospects for the product do not reflect the associated expenses for certification according to MDR.

As of December 31, 2021, there will be a special depreciation of around EUR 900 thousand, which will be offset by annual savings, especially for R&D expenses and certifications, of around EUR 400 thousand. There are no notable declines in sales in this area due to recertification.

With this measure, the company sees itself in a stronger position for the future.

