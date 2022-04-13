Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’379 0.0%  SPI 15’835 0.0%  Dow 34’478 0.8%  DAX 14’076 -0.3%  Euro 1.0165 0.6%  EStoxx50 3’828 -0.1%  Gold 1’979 0.6%  Bitcoin 38’372 2.4%  Dollar 0.9344 0.2%  Öl 109.0 3.9% 
1 Aktie gratis

Geratherm Medical Aktie [Valor: 1091371 / ISIN: DE0005495626]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.04.2022 19:49:01

DGAP-Adhoc: Geratherm Medical AG: - Capital Increase against cash contributions from authorized capital / - Downlisting envisaged

Geratherm Medical
7.53 CHF 2.53%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Geratherm Medical AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Miscellaneous
Geratherm Medical AG: - Capital Increase against cash contributions from authorized capital / - Downlisting envisaged

13-Apr-2022 / 19:49 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of insider information in accordance with Article 17 MAR,
transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS-Group AG

Geratherm Medical AG:

- Capital Increase against cash contributions from authorized capital

- Downlisting envisaged

Geratal, 13. April 2022. The Management Board of Geratherm Medical AG, Geratal (ISIN: DE0005495626) today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the Company's issued share capital from EUR 4,949,990.00 by issuing 494,999 new no-par value bearer shares (this corresponds to 10.0% of the current issued share capital) at an issue amount of EUR 8.50 per new share, i.e., at a total issue amount of EUR 4,207,491.50, against cash contributions by partially utilizing the existing authorized capital under exclusion of the existing shareholders' subscription rights. The issue amount corresponds to a premium of 13.33% on the stock market price (closing price EUR 7.50).

The capital increase has already been fully subscribed by the investor JotWe GmbH, Steinbach am Wald. The investor also intends to support the Company in connection with a planned downlisting to the Scale segment. Thus, the investor intends to submit a delisting takeover offer for purposes of revoking the admission of the shares of Geratherm Medical AG for trading in the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (so-called "Delisting"). With the approval of the Supervisory Board and in coordination with its major shareholder GMF Capital GmbH, the Management Board resolved today to strive for a delisting during the current business year. In the opinion of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board, the listing on the regulated market with the associated costs and complexities is not suitable for the Company in its current structure and orientation. The Management Board and Supervisory Board therefore welcome the submission of the delisting takeover offer. With the intended future listing in the Scale segment - the stock market segment for medium sized companies on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange - stock market trading will continue to be guaranteed for shareholders.

In the context of the above mentioned actions, the date for the annual general meeting will be postponed to 26 August 2022.

April 13, 2022

The Management Board

Geratherm Medical AG
Registered office: Fahrenheitstraße 1, 99331 Geratal, Germany
Commercial Register: Registered at Jena Local Court, HRB 111272
Management Board: Dipl.-Kfm. Christian Frick
Chairman of the Supervisory Board: Dr. Gert Frank
Phone: 036205/98 0; Fax: 036205/98 115
E-mail: info@geratherm.com
www.geratherm.com

Profil:
Geratherm Medical is an internationally oriented medical technology company with the business areas Healthcare Diagnostics, Medical Warming Systems, Cardio/Stroke and Respiratory. Our roots lie in medical temperature measurement. In this field we offer a wide range of products, most of which have unique selling points. We provide our customers/patients with high-quality products ranging from clinical thermometers to MRI-capable incubators for newborns. In the Cardio segment, we focus on product developments for the detection of atrial fibrillation for stroke prevention. The Respiratory segment develops and sells products for measuring pulmonary function. Geratherm has patent-protected basic technologies in all key business areas. We see ourselves as a research-based medical technology company with a clear focus on medical diagnostic products for the generation of vital data. Geratherm shares have been admitted to official trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange - in the so-called primary standard - since 2000. Furthermore, Geratherm Medical is represented in the so-called German Entrepreneurial Index and in the German Healthcare Index.


Contact:
C. Frick

13-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Geratherm Medical AG
Fahrenheitstraße 1
99331 Geratal
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)36205 98-0
Fax: +49 (0)36205 98-1 15
E-mail: info@geratherm.com
Internet: www.geratherm.com
ISIN: DE0005495626
WKN: 549562
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1327811

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1327811  13-Apr-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1327811&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Geratherm Medical AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Geratherm Medical AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Hohe Volatilität – Können Anleger profitieren? | BX Swiss TV

Wie hat sich der Markt der Strukturierten Produkte seit Jahresbeginn entwickelt?

Die Umsätze bei den Strukturierten Produkten sind im ersten Quartal zurückgegangen, obwohl sich die Volatilität an den Märkten erhöht hat. Diese Entwicklung war nicht unbedingt zu erwarten. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, berichtet Serge Nussbaumer, wie Derivate zurzeit abschneiden. Weiter wirft er einen Blick auf Partizipationsprodukte. Desweitern spricht Serge Nussbaumer über die Swiss Derivative Awards 2022 und berichtet, welche spannende und innovative Ansätze dort ausgezeichnet wurden.

Serge Nussbaumer: Hohe Volatilität – Können Anleger profitieren? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

16:44 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
14:45 Novartis stellt Zulassungsantrag für Mittel gegen Krebs – Aktie im Höhenflug
14:35 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS BRCs
11:50 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Kraft Heinz Co
09:53 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Bank und Commerzbank unter Druck
09:13 SMI geht die Puste aus
08.04.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Ford, Tesla
07.04.22 Serge Nussbaumer: Hohe Volatilität – Können Anleger profitieren? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’839.99 19.00 SMIUBU
Short 13’113.01 13.42 SSMDQU
Short 13’659.24 8.37 SSMFBU
SMI-Kurs: 12’378.68 13.04.2022 17:31:56
Long 11’741.74 16.58 PSSMCU
Long 11’500.25 12.54 PSSMDU
Long 10’909.05 7.87 OSSM3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Russlands Angriffskrieg und Zinssorgen: SMI letztlich im Minus -- US-Börsen schliessen schwächer -- DAX grenzt Verluste bis zum Handelsende ein -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Barry Callebaut-Aktie nach Halbjahreszahlen deutlich unter Druck - Fabrikschliessung in Moreton diskutiert
Zinsen, Inflation und Ukraine-Krieg: Dow stärker -- SMI schliesst fast unverändert -- DAX schlussendlich mit Verlusten -- Börsen in Asien letztendlich uneinheitlich
Kryptowährung unter Druck: Bitcoin rutscht unter die Marke von 40'000 Dollar
Analyst lobt geplanten Tesla-Aktiensplit: "Aktiensplit wird eine Art Katalysator sein"
Commerzbank- und Deutsche Bank-Aktien brechen ein: Investor trennt sich von Aktien in Milliardenwert
Swiss Re bleibt Vorzeigeunternehmen bei Nachhaltigkeit: Actares kritisiert zu hohe Cheflöhne - Swiss Re-Aktie rot
Börsenkenner Cramer erklärt, wann Investoren FAANG-Aktien wie Netflix, Amazon und Alphabet kaufen sollten
Credit Suisse-Aktie rot: CS-Aktionärsvertreter empfiehlt Ablehnung der Entlastung von Geschäftsleitung und VR für 2020
Sika-Aktie stemmt sich gegen schwaches Umfeld: Sika mit Rekordverkäufen im ersten Quartal - Ziele stehen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit