|
13.04.2022 19:49:01
DGAP-Adhoc: Geratherm Medical AG: - Capital Increase against cash contributions from authorized capital / - Downlisting envisaged
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Geratherm Medical AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Miscellaneous
Publication of insider information in accordance with Article 17 MAR,
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
Geratherm Medical AG:
- Capital Increase against cash contributions from authorized capital
- Downlisting envisaged
Geratal, 13. April 2022. The Management Board of Geratherm Medical AG, Geratal (ISIN: DE0005495626) today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the Company's issued share capital from EUR 4,949,990.00 by issuing 494,999 new no-par value bearer shares (this corresponds to 10.0% of the current issued share capital) at an issue amount of EUR 8.50 per new share, i.e., at a total issue amount of EUR 4,207,491.50, against cash contributions by partially utilizing the existing authorized capital under exclusion of the existing shareholders' subscription rights. The issue amount corresponds to a premium of 13.33% on the stock market price (closing price EUR 7.50).
The capital increase has already been fully subscribed by the investor JotWe GmbH, Steinbach am Wald. The investor also intends to support the Company in connection with a planned downlisting to the Scale segment. Thus, the investor intends to submit a delisting takeover offer for purposes of revoking the admission of the shares of Geratherm Medical AG for trading in the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (so-called "Delisting"). With the approval of the Supervisory Board and in coordination with its major shareholder GMF Capital GmbH, the Management Board resolved today to strive for a delisting during the current business year. In the opinion of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board, the listing on the regulated market with the associated costs and complexities is not suitable for the Company in its current structure and orientation. The Management Board and Supervisory Board therefore welcome the submission of the delisting takeover offer. With the intended future listing in the Scale segment - the stock market segment for medium sized companies on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange - stock market trading will continue to be guaranteed for shareholders.
In the context of the above mentioned actions, the date for the annual general meeting will be postponed to 26 August 2022.
April 13, 2022
The Management Board
Geratherm Medical AG
Profil:
Contact:
C. Frick
13-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Geratherm Medical AG
|Fahrenheitstraße 1
|99331 Geratal
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)36205 98-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)36205 98-1 15
|E-mail:
|info@geratherm.com
|Internet:
|www.geratherm.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005495626
|WKN:
|549562
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1327811
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1327811 13-Apr-2022 CET/CEST
Werbung
BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
Nachrichten zu Geratherm Medical AG
Analysen zu Geratherm Medical AG
Hohe Volatilität – Können Anleger profitieren? | BX Swiss TV
Wie hat sich der Markt der Strukturierten Produkte seit Jahresbeginn entwickelt?
Die Umsätze bei den Strukturierten Produkten sind im ersten Quartal zurückgegangen, obwohl sich die Volatilität an den Märkten erhöht hat. Diese Entwicklung war nicht unbedingt zu erwarten. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, berichtet Serge Nussbaumer, wie Derivate zurzeit abschneiden. Weiter wirft er einen Blick auf Partizipationsprodukte. Desweitern spricht Serge Nussbaumer über die Swiss Derivative Awards 2022 und berichtet, welche spannende und innovative Ansätze dort ausgezeichnet wurden.
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
|Typ
|Stop-Loss
|Hebel
|Symbol
|Short
|12’839.99
|19.00
|SMIUBU
|Short
|13’113.01
|13.42
|SSMDQU
|Short
|13’659.24
|8.37
|SSMFBU
|SMI-Kurs: 12’378.68
|13.04.2022 17:31:56
|Long
|11’741.74
|16.58
|PSSMCU
|Long
|11’500.25
|12.54
|PSSMDU
|Long
|10’909.05
|7.87
|OSSM3U
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinsen, Inflation und Ukraine-Krieg: Dow stärker -- SMI schliesst fast unverändert -- DAX schlussendlich mit Verlusten -- Börsen in Asien letztendlich uneinheitlich
Der amerikanische Leitindex notiert am Mittwoch nach einem etwas tieferen Start stärker. Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab im Tagesverlauf nach und zeigte sich schlussendlich an der Nulllinie. Der DAX schloss mit negativem Vorzeichen. In Asien präsentierten sich die Börsen uneinheitlich.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}