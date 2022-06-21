|
21.06.2022 08:39:46
DGAP-Adhoc: FUCHS PETROLUB SE decides to buy back ordinary shares and preference shares
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Share Buyback
The Executive Board of FUCHS PETROLUB SE, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has today resolved a share buyback programme with regard to ordinary shares and preference shares. For this purpose, the Company makes use of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 5, 2020 to acquire treasury shares pursuant to Section 71 (1) No. 8 AktG. Within the framework of the share buyback programme, up to 6,000,000 shares, of which up to 3,000,000 ordinary shares and up to 3,000,000 preference shares of the Company are to be acquired in the period from June 27, 2022 until March 29, 2024 at the latest, for a total purchase price of up to EUR 200 million (excluding incidental acquisition costs).
The Company will cancel the acquired treasury shares.
The share buyback and the planned cancellation of the acquired shares will have the effect of reducing the number of outstanding ordinary and preference shares. Furthermore, the capital structure of FUCHS PETROLUB SE will be improved.
Information on the transactions related to the share buyback programme will be regularly provided on the company's website under Investor Relations.
Mannheim, June 21, 2022
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Important note
This ad hoc announcement contains statements about future developments that are based on assumptions and estimates by the management of FUCHS PETROLUB SE. Even if the management is of the opinion that these assumptions and estimates are accurate, future actual developments and future actual results may differ significantly from these assumptions and estimates due to a variety of factors. These factors can, for example, include changes in the overall economic climate, changes in procurement prices, changes to exchange rates and interest rates, and changes within the lubricants industry. FUCHS PETROLUB SE provides no guarantee that future developments and the results actually achieved in the future will match the assumptions and estimates set out in this ad hoc announcement and assumes no liability for such.
21-Jun-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FUCHS PETROLUB SE
|Einsteinstraße 11
|68169 Mannheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)621 / 3802-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)621 / 3802-7190
|E-mail:
|ir@fuchs.com
|Internet:
|www.fuchs.com/gruppe
|ISIN:
|DE000A3E5D64, DE000A3E5D56
|WKN:
|A3E5D6, A3E5D5
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1379735
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1379735 21-Jun-2022 CET/CEST
