FUCHS PETROLUB Aktie [Valor: 113115697 / ISIN: DE000A3E5D64]
21.06.2022 08:39:46

DGAP-Adhoc: FUCHS PETROLUB SE decides to buy back ordinary shares and preference shares

FUCHS PETROLUB
27.99 CHF -9.69%
DGAP-Ad-hoc: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Share Buyback
FUCHS PETROLUB SE decides to buy back ordinary shares and preference shares

21-Jun-2022 / 08:39 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Executive Board of FUCHS PETROLUB SE, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has today resolved a share buyback programme with regard to ordinary shares and preference shares. For this purpose, the Company makes use of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 5, 2020 to acquire treasury shares pursuant to Section 71 (1) No. 8 AktG. Within the framework of the share buyback programme, up to 6,000,000 shares, of which up to 3,000,000 ordinary shares and up to 3,000,000 preference shares of the Company are to be acquired in the period from June 27, 2022 until March 29, 2024 at the latest, for a total purchase price of up to EUR 200 million (excluding incidental acquisition costs).

The Company will cancel the acquired treasury shares.

The share buyback and the planned cancellation of the acquired shares will have the effect of reducing the number of outstanding ordinary and preference shares. Furthermore, the capital structure of FUCHS PETROLUB SE will be improved.

Information on the transactions related to the share buyback programme will be regularly provided on the company's website under Investor Relations.

Mannheim, June 21, 2022

FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Investor Relations
Lutz Ackermann
Tel. +49 621 3802-1201
Lutz.Ackermann@fuchs.com

Important note

This ad hoc announcement contains statements about future developments that are based on assumptions and estimates by the management of FUCHS PETROLUB SE. Even if the management is of the opinion that these assumptions and estimates are accurate, future actual developments and future actual results may differ significantly from these assumptions and estimates due to a variety of factors. These factors can, for example, include changes in the overall economic climate, changes in procurement prices, changes to exchange rates and interest rates, and changes within the lubricants industry. FUCHS PETROLUB SE provides no guarantee that future developments and the results actually achieved in the future will match the assumptions and estimates set out in this ad hoc announcement and assumes no liability for such.

21-Jun-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)621 / 3802-0
Fax: +49 (0)621 / 3802-7190
E-mail: ir@fuchs.com
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe
ISIN: DE000A3E5D64, DE000A3E5D56
WKN: A3E5D6, A3E5D5
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1379735

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1379735  21-Jun-2022 CET/CEST

