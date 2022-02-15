SMI 12’101 0.6%  SPI 15’301 0.6%  Dow 34’566 -0.5%  DAX 15’330 1.4%  Euro 1.0497 0.4%  EStoxx50 4’122 1.4%  Gold 1’855 -0.9%  Bitcoin 40’918 4.0%  Dollar 0.9251 0.1%  Öl 93.9 -2.0% 
FRIWO Aktie [Valor: 327410 / ISIN: DE0006201106]
15.02.2022 11:44:46

DGAP-Adhoc: FRIWO AG: FRIWO AG's 2021 annual result meets revenue forecast and is slightly below earnings guidance due to a goodwill impairment

FRIWO
29.60 EUR -5.73%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: FRIWO AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results
FRIWO AG: FRIWO AG's 2021 annual result meets revenue forecast and is slightly below earnings guidance due to a goodwill impairment

15-Feb-2022 / 11:44 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FRIWO AG's 2021 annual result meets revenue forecast and is slightly below earnings guidance due to a goodwill impairment

Ostbevern, 15th February 2022: Based on preliminary unaudited figures, FRIWO AG's consolidated revenue for the 2021 financial year is expected to be in the region of 100 million euros, in line with the communicated guidance, while earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), which were significantly affected by the negative impacts of the Corona pandemic, with -7.9 million euros are expected to be slightly below the forecasted negative mid-single-digit million figure.

The reason for this is an unscheduled goodwill impairment of 2.3 million euros on an in 2017 owned production facility in Vietnam.

For the 2022 financial year, FRIWO continues to expect revenue growth and a positive result again on the basis of the good order situation, which continued in the fourth quarter of 2021. These estimates are based on the assumption that there will be no significant deterioration in the general conditions, particularly with regard to the further development of the COVID 19 pandemic and the global shortage of materials and logistics.

 

Contact Investor Relations and media

FRIWO AG
Ina Klassen
+49 (0) 2532 81 869
ir@friwo.com

Peter Dietz
+49 (0 )69 97 12 47 33
dietz@gfd-finanzkommunikation.de

15-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: FRIWO AG
Von-Liebig-Straße 11
48346 Ostbevern
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2532 81-0
Fax: +49 (0)2532 81-129
E-mail: ir@friwo.com
Internet: www.friwo.com/de/about/investor-relations/
ISIN: DE0006201106
WKN: 620110
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1280735

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1280735  15-Feb-2022 CET/CEST

