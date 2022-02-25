SMI 11’844 1.8%  SPI 14’979 1.7%  Dow 33’224 0.3%  DAX 14’246 1.4%  Euro 1.0357 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’885 1.5%  Gold 1’896 -0.4%  Bitcoin 35’830 1.0%  Dollar 0.9263 0.1%  Öl 97.9 -1.5% 
Hapag-Lloyd Aktie
25.02.2022 12:35:04

DGAP-Adhoc: Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG resolves to propose a dividend distribution of EUR 35 per share to the Annual General Meeting 2022

Hapag-Lloyd
272.96 CHF -3.11%
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Dividend
Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG resolves to propose a dividend distribution of EUR 35 per share to the Annual General Meeting 2022

25-Feb-2022 / 12:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG resolves to propose a dividend distribution of EUR 35 per share to the Annual General Meeting 2022

Based on the successful financial year 2021 with an expected Group EBIT of EUR 9.4 billion, the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG has just resolved to propose to the ordinary Annual General Meeting a distribution of a dividend payment for the financial year 2021 in the amount of EUR 35.00 per share (prior year: EUR 3.50 per share). The Supervisory Board will resolve on this proposal in its meeting on 9 March 2022. The dividend proposal corresponds to a total distribution of EUR 6.2 billion (prior year: EUR 0.6 billion).

The 2021 Annual Report will be published on 10 March 2022. The virtual Annual General Meeting is expected to take place on 25 May 2022.

For more information on the preliminary results for the 2021 financial year, please refer to the financial news published on 1 February 2022, available at:
https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/financial-news/financial-news.html

Explanatory notes relating to the performance measure EBIT referred to herein can be found in the 2020 Annual Report, available at:
https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html


Contact:
Heiko Hoffmann
Senior Director Investor Relations

Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Telephone +49 40 3001-2896
Mobile +49 172 875-2126

25-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 40 3001 - 2896
Fax: +49 (0) 40 3001 - 72896
E-mail: ir@hlag.com
Internet: www.hapag-lloyd.com
ISIN: DE000HLAG475
WKN: HLAG47
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1288787

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1288787  25-Feb-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1288787&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Alexander Berger: Kalter Krieg 2.0? | BX Swiss TV

Die Ukraine-Krise beschäftigt nach wie vor die Märkte. Die aktuelle Situation erinnert an die Umstände des kalten Krieges. Wie reagiert die Börse auf die aktuellen Geschehnisse? Nach kurzen Abwärtstrends haben sich die Kurse bereits wieder stabilisiert.

Sind in naher Zukunft noch weitere Kurseinbrüche aufgrund der Unsicherheit am Markt denkbar? Ist der Westen abhängig vom Rohstofflieferanten Russland? Durch die Sanktionen und dem Stopp der Nord Stream 2 Pipeline könnten sich die Energie und Rohstoffpreise in der nächsten Zeit erhöhen. Steigen durch die Krise die Gas- bzw. Rohstoffpreise drastisch an?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Alexander Berger, Asset Manager bei Daubenthaler & Cie. GmbH im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG. Ausserdem gibt Alexander Berger eine Einschätzung darüber, welche Chancen und Risiken die aktuelle Lage bietet.

Alexander Berger: Kalter Krieg 2.0? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Angriff auf Ukraine: US-Börsen schliessen dennoch erholt -- SMI schliesst mit herben Verlusten -- DAX geht tiefrot aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich unter Druck
Moskauer Börse unter Druck: Angriff auf Ukraine lässt RTS-Index zweistellig einbrechen
Swiss Re-Aktie dennoch tiefrot: Swiss Re verzeichnet Milliardengewinn - trotz teuren Naturkatastrophen
Kryptos im Spannungsfeld geopolitischer Ereignisse: Bitcoin mit wichtiger Rolle im Ukraine-Konflikt
Wieso der Euro unter Druck gerät - Schweizer Franken gesucht
Rubel stürzt auf Rekordtief ab: Russische Notenbank sagt Unterstützung zu
HENSOLDT-Aktie schiesst hoch, Rheinmetall-Aktie steigt: Rüstungswerte profitieren von Ukraine-Krieg
Holcim-Aktie springt an: 2021 deutliches Plus bei Gewinn und Umsatz
Ukraine-Krieg: SMI in Grün -- DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich fester
UBS Aktie News: UBS tendiert nordwärts

