DGAP-Adhoc: euromicron AG in Insolvenz: Resignation of Executive Board member Dr. Frank Schmitt

09-Dec-2021 / 12:30 CET/CEST

Neu-Isenburg, 9 December 2021 - The Executive Board member of euromicron AG in insolvency, Dr. Frank Schmitt, resigns from his Executive Board office with the condition precedent of removal from the Commercial Register. Dr. Frank Schmitt specifies the 21 January 2022 as the deadline for removal.



Communicating person:

Dr. Jan Markus Plathner

Insolvency administrator of euromicron AG in Insolvenz

Phone: +49 69 3700220

frankfurt@brinkmann-partner.de



