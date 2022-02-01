SMI 12’381 1.3%  SPI 15’692 1.2%  Dow 35’132 1.2%  DAX 15’650 1.2%  Euro 1.0375 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’221 1.1%  Gold 1’807 0.5%  Bitcoin 35’686 0.0%  Dollar 0.9212 -0.6%  Öl 88.8 -2.7% 
01.02.2022 13:37:20

DGAP-Adhoc: EnviTec Biogas AG raises earnings forecast for fiscal year 2021

EnviTec Biogas
32.83 CHF 21.87%


DGAP-Ad-hoc: EnviTec Biogas AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
EnviTec Biogas AG raises earnings forecast for fiscal year 2021

01-Feb-2022 / 13:37 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EnviTec Biogas AG raises earnings forecast for fiscal year 2021

Lohne, February 1, 2022 - EnviTec Biogas AG (ISIN: DE000A0MVLS8) is adjusting its earnings forecast and now expects earnings before taxes (EBT) for the past fiscal year 2021 in the range of EUR 20 to 22 million. Until now, EnviTec's management had forecast EBT in the range of EUR 17 to 19 million. The Executive Board continues to expect a slight increase in the Group's total output. The reason for the increase in the earnings forecast is the better than expected operating performance in the Plant Construction segment as well as in the Own Plant Operation segment.

Contact:

Katrin Hackfort
EnviTec Biogas AG
Phone: +49 25 74 88 88 - 810
E-Mail: k.hackfort@envitec-biogas.de

01-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EnviTec Biogas AG
Industriering 10a
49393 Lohne
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 44 42 - 80 65 0
Fax: +49 (0) 44 42 - 80 65 103
E-mail: info@envitec-biogas.de
Internet: www.envitec-biogas.de
ISIN: DE000A0MVLS8
WKN: A0MVLS
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1275298

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1275298  01-Feb-2022 CET/CEST

