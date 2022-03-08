Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
08.03.2022 14:50:48

DGAP-Adhoc: ecotel communication ag: Decision on proposed dividend of 2.25 per share (including special dividend of 1.55)

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ecotel communication ag / Key word(s): Dividend/Dividend
ecotel communication ag: Decision on proposed dividend of 2.25 per share (including special dividend of 1.55)

08-March-2022 / 14:50 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Düsseldorf, March 08, 2022

The Management Board and Supervisory Board of ecotel communication ag decided today to propose a dividend of 2.25 per eligible share for the previous financial year 2021 at the upcoming shareholders' meeting. It consists of an ordinary dividend of 0.70 and a special dividend of 1.55, due to the positive revenue development in financial year 2021. The dividend policy at ecotel provides for a dividend amounting to least 50% of the consolidated profit. This proposed dividend of 2.25 is considerably higher than the previous year's dividend of 0.14 for financial year 2020. The shareholders' meeting is scheduled for July 8, 2022.

The approved consolidated financial statement will be published on March 10, 2022.

About ecotel communication ag:

The ecotel Group (hereinafter »ecotel«), operating throughout Germany since 1998, specializes in the marketing of IT and telecommunications solutions in various segments. The parent company is ecotel communication ag with headquarters in Düsseldorf. Including its subsidiaries and holdings, ecotel has a total of about 300 employees. Currently ecotel serves more than 50,000 customers nationwide, providing 50,000 data connections and more than 360,000 voice channels.

Investor relations

ecotel communication ag
Investor Relations
+49 (0) 211-55 007 740
E-Mail: investorrelations@ecotel.de          

For more information, please visit us at www.ecotel.de
 

08-March-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ecotel communication ag
Prinzenallee 11
40549 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 55 00 70
Fax: +49 (0)211 55 00 7 222
E-mail: info@ecotel.de
Internet: http://www.ecotel.de
ISIN: DE0005854343
WKN: 585434
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1297299

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1297299  08-March-2022 CET/CEST

