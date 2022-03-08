DGAP-Adhoc: ecotel communication ag: Decision on proposed dividend of 2.25 per share (including special dividend of 1.55)

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ecotel communication ag / Key word(s): Dividend/Dividend

ecotel communication ag: Decision on proposed dividend of 2.25 per share (including special dividend of 1.55)



08-March-2022 / 14:50 CET/CEST

Düsseldorf, March 08, 2022



The Management Board and Supervisory Board of ecotel communication ag decided today to propose a dividend of 2.25 per eligible share for the previous financial year 2021 at the upcoming shareholders' meeting. It consists of an ordinary dividend of 0.70 and a special dividend of 1.55, due to the positive revenue development in financial year 2021. The dividend policy at ecotel provides for a dividend amounting to least 50% of the consolidated profit. This proposed dividend of 2.25 is considerably higher than the previous year's dividend of 0.14 for financial year 2020. The shareholders' meeting is scheduled for July 8, 2022.



The approved consolidated financial statement will be published on March 10, 2022.



About ecotel communication ag:



The ecotel Group (hereinafter »ecotel«), operating throughout Germany since 1998, specializes in the marketing of IT and telecommunications solutions in various segments. The parent company is ecotel communication ag with headquarters in Düsseldorf. Including its subsidiaries and holdings, ecotel has a total of about 300 employees. Currently ecotel serves more than 50,000 customers nationwide, providing 50,000 data connections and more than 360,000 voice channels.



Investor relations



ecotel communication ag

Investor Relations

+49 (0) 211-55 007 740

E-Mail:



For more information, please visit us at

