DGAP-Adhoc: Early call of the bonds of the 2018/2023 Bond of PNE AG (ISIN: DE000A2LQ3M9 / WKN: A2LQ3M)

DGAP-Ad-hoc: PNE AG / Key word(s): Bond/Financing
Early call of the bonds of the 2018/2023 Bond of PNE AG (ISIN: DE000A2LQ3M9 / WKN: A2LQ3M)
29-Jun-2022 / 09:48 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Ad hoc-disclosure of PNE AG
according to Art. 17 EU-Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Early call of the bonds of the 2018/2023 Bond of PNE AG
(ISIN: DE000A2LQ3M9 / WKN: A2LQ3M)
Cuxhaven, 29 June 2022 Today the Management Board of PNE AG resolved to redeem all outstanding bonds of the 2018/2023 Bond traded on the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Quotation Board (ISIN: DE000A2LQ3M9 / WKN: A2LQ3M) with a coupon of 4.00% p.a. in compliance with the minimum notice period of 30 days and the maximum notice period of 60 days pursuant to § 4 No. 2 of the terms and conditions of the 2018/2023 Bond. The redemption of the outstanding bonds shall take place on 1 August 2022 (Call Redemption Date within the meaning of § 4 No. 2 of the terms and conditions of the 2018/2023 Bond) at the amount of 101% of the principal amount per bond (Call Redemption Amount within the meaning of § 4 No. 2 of the terms and conditions of the 2018/2023 Bond) plus accrued and unpaid interest up to 31 July 2022 (inclusive).
The notice of termination will be announced to the bond holders of the 2018/2023 Bond in accordance with § 12 of the terms and conditions of the 2018/2023 Bond on the website of PNE AG (https://ir.pne-ag.com/) today and in the next days in the Federal Gazette.
Contacts for enquiries
|PNE AG
Rainer Heinsohn
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 (0) 47 21 7 18 - 453
Fax: +49 (0) 47 21 7 18 - 373
Rainer.Heinsohn(at)pne-ag.com
PNE AG
Christopher Rodler
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +49 (0) 40 879 33 114
Fax: +49 (0) 47 21 7 18 - 373
Christopher.Rodler(at)pne-ag.com
|PNE AG
Meike Wulfers
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 (0) 151 559 6867 50
Fax: +49 (0) 47 21 7 18 - 9351
Meike.Wulfers(at)pne-ag.com
