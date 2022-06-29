Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 10’775 -0.3%  SPI 13’885 -0.3%  Dow 30’947 -1.6%  DAX 13’084 -1.1%  Euro 1.0062 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’524 -0.7%  Gold 1’817 -0.2%  Bitcoin 19’215 -1.0%  Dollar 0.9570 0.0%  Öl 117.5 -0.6% 
1 Aktie gratis
PNE Aktie [Valor: 2339409 / ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.06.2022 09:48:53

DGAP-Adhoc: Early call of the bonds of the 2018/2023 Bond of PNE AG (ISIN: DE000A2LQ3M9 / WKN: A2LQ3M)

PNE
12.80 CHF 57.37%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: PNE AG / Key word(s): Bond/Financing
Early call of the bonds of the 2018/2023 Bond of PNE AG (ISIN: DE000A2LQ3M9 / WKN: A2LQ3M)

29-Jun-2022 / 09:48 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc-disclosure of PNE AG
according to Art. 17 EU-Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Early call of the bonds of the 2018/2023 Bond of PNE AG
(ISIN: DE000A2LQ3M9 / WKN: A2LQ3M)

Cuxhaven, 29 June 2022 Today the Management Board of PNE AG resolved to redeem all outstanding bonds of the 2018/2023 Bond traded on the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Quotation Board (ISIN: DE000A2LQ3M9 / WKN: A2LQ3M) with a coupon of 4.00% p.a. in compliance with the minimum notice period of 30 days and the maximum notice period of 60 days pursuant to § 4 No. 2 of the terms and conditions of the 2018/2023 Bond. The redemption of the outstanding bonds shall take place on 1 August 2022 (Call Redemption Date within the meaning of § 4 No. 2 of the terms and conditions of the 2018/2023 Bond) at the amount of 101% of the principal amount per bond (Call Redemption Amount within the meaning of § 4 No. 2 of the terms and conditions of the 2018/2023 Bond) plus accrued and unpaid interest up to 31 July 2022 (inclusive).

The notice of termination will be announced to the bond holders of the 2018/2023 Bond in accordance with § 12 of the terms and conditions of the 2018/2023 Bond on the website of PNE AG (https://ir.pne-ag.com/) today and in the next days in the Federal Gazette.

Contacts for enquiries

PNE AG
Rainer Heinsohn
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 (0) 47 21 7 18 - 453
Fax: +49 (0) 47 21 7 18 - 373
Rainer.Heinsohn(at)pne-ag.com
PNE AG
Christopher Rodler
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +49 (0) 40 879 33 114
Fax: +49 (0) 47 21 7 18 - 373
Christopher.Rodler(at)pne-ag.com
PNE AG
Meike Wulfers
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 (0) 151 559 6867 50
Fax: +49 (0) 47 21 7 18 - 9351
Meike.Wulfers(at)pne-ag.com		  

29-Jun-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PNE AG
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany
Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06
Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200
E-mail: info@pne-ag.com
Internet: http://www.pne-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A2LQ3M9, , DE000A12UMG0,
WKN: A0JBPG, A2LQ3M, , A12UMG,
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1386045

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1386045  29-Jun-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1386045&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu PNE AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten