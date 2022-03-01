DGAP-Adhoc: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated postpones publication of Annual Report 2021 due to discussions with lenders on covenant amendment

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Key word(s): Annual Report/Miscellaneous

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated postpones publication of Annual Report 2021 due to discussions with lenders on covenant amendment



March 1, 2022 -Hudson, Ohio, United States of America - As of December 31, 2021, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (ISIN: US2536511031, the "Company") was in compliance with all covenants under its debt agreements. The Company is presently engaged in discussions with lenders under its credit agreement regarding an amendment to its total net leverage ratio covenant for certain periods ending on or after March 31, 2022. The sought amendment would provide the Company with additional financial flexibility pending an anticipated refinancing later in 2022. This flexibility would be used for the normalization of working capital and the management of longer lead times in the global supply chain.

The process of obtaining an amendment will impact the Company's disclosures in its Annual Report on Form 10-K (the "Annual Report"). Therefore, the Company will be unable to file its Annual Report in a timely manner without unreasonable effort and expense. The Company currently anticipates obtaining such amendment and filing its Annual Report after the amendment process has concluded, whether or not successful.

