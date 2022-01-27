SMI 12’177 0.7%  SPI 15’421 0.5%  Dow 34’161 0.0%  DAX 15’524 0.4%  Euro 1.0376 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’185 0.5%  Gold 1’797 -1.2%  Bitcoin 34’237 0.6%  Dollar 0.9307 0.8%  Öl 90.0 0.3% 
27.01.2022 22:40:49

DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Net income for the first quarter of the 2021/2022 financial year significantly lower year-on-year

Deutsche Beteiligungs
40.81 CHF -4.30%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Net income for the first quarter of the 2021/2022 financial year significantly lower year-on-year

27-Jan-2022 / 22:40 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 (1) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on Market Abuse

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / German Securities ID: A1TNUT) - Net income for the first quarter of the 2021/2022 financial year significantly lower year-on-year

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG ("DBAG") expects to post net income for the first quarter of the 2021/2022 financial year (1 October to 31 December 2021) in a range between -7 and -9 million euros, compared to 24.9 million euros for the first quarter of the financial year 2020/2021. The key driver for the decline in net income - compared to the same quarter of the previous year - was the valuation of DBAG's portfolio. Gross gains and losses on measurement and derecognition as at 31 December 2021 were negatively impacted by a change in capital market multiples of peer-group companies.

Once again, DBAG would like to point out that the results of a single quarter are no indication for the results of the financial year as a whole; this also applies when comparing a single quarter with the same quarter of the previous financial year. Results of individual periods may differ strongly, even in the case of consecutive periods. DBAG is currently in the process of preparing its interim financial statements as at 31 December 2021, and will publish the corresponding quarterly statement on 10 February 2022.

The Board of Management

Frankfurt/Main, 27 January 2022

Reporting person: Roland Rapelius, Head of Investor Relations


Contact:
Roland Rapelius
Head of Investor Relations
E-Mail: roland.rapelius@dbag.de
Phone: +49 69 95787 365

27-Jan-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Börsenstrasse 1
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 957 87-01
Fax: +49 69 957 87-199
E-mail: welcome@dbag.de
Internet: www.dbag.de
ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7
WKN: A1TNUT
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1273892

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1273892  27-Jan-2022 CET/CEST

Analysen zu Deutsche Beteiligungs AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
21.10.21 Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
25.08.21 Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy Baader Bank
09.08.21 Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
06.08.21 Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy Warburg Research
22.07.21 Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy Baader Bank
mehr Analysen

