DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Bank announcement on capital distributions

Frankfurt am Main, January 26, 2022 - The Management Board of Deutsche Bank AG (XETRA: DBKGn.DE / NYSE: DB) has decided to initiate a share repurchase program of 300 million euros to be completed in the first half of 2022. All required regulatory approvals have been received. The Management Board also intends to propose a cash dividend of 0.20 euro per share for the financial year 2021. Together, these actions would provide a total capital distribution to shareholders of approximately 700 million euros and represent the first step towards a previously announced commitment to return 5 billion euros of capital to shareholders over time.



