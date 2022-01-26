SMI 12’095 1.3%  SPI 15’351 1.3%  Dow 34’681 1.1%  DAX 15’459 2.2%  Euro 1.0397 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’165 2.1%  Gold 1’832 -0.9%  Bitcoin 35’143 3.6%  Dollar 0.9210 0.3%  Öl 90.4 2.6% 
Deutsche Bank Aktie
26.01.2022 18:23:05

DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Bank announcement on capital distributions

Deutsche Bank
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Bank AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Dividend
Deutsche Bank announcement on capital distributions

26-Jan-2022 / 18:23 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, January 26, 2022 - The Management Board of Deutsche Bank AG (XETRA: DBKGn.DE / NYSE: DB) has decided to initiate a share repurchase program of 300 million euros to be completed in the first half of 2022. All required regulatory approvals have been received. The Management Board also intends to propose a cash dividend of 0.20 euro per share for the financial year 2021. Together, these actions would provide a total capital distribution to shareholders of approximately 700 million euros and represent the first step towards a previously announced commitment to return 5 billion euros of capital to shareholders over time.

Contact:
Sebastian Krämer-Bach
Global Head of External Communications
Phone: +49 69 910 43330
Email: sebastian.kraemer-bach@db.com

26-Jan-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 910-00
Fax: +49 (0)69 910-43800
E-mail: db.presse@db.com
Internet: www.db.com
ISIN: DE0005140008
WKN: 514000
Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; NYSE
EQS News ID: 1273256

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1273256  26-Jan-2022 CET/CEST

