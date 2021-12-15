DGAP-Adhoc: Dermapharm Holding SE: Acquisition of C³ Cannabinoid Compound Company GmbH

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dermapharm Holding SE / Key word(s): Takeover

Dermapharm Holding SE: Acquisition of C³ Cannabinoid Compound Company GmbH



15-Dec-2021

Dermapharm Holding SE: Acquisition of C³ Cannabinoid Compound Company GmbH

Grünwald, December 15, 2021 - Dermapharm Holding SE (WKN: A2GS5D, ISIN: DE000A2GS5D8), through Dermapharm AG, today entered into an agreement with Canopy Growth Germany GmbH, based in St. Leon-Rot, Germany, to acquire C³ Cannabinoid Compound GmbH, based in Neumarkt, Germany, and its subsidiaries Spectrum Therapeutics GmbH, based in Neumarkt, Germany, THC Pharm GmbH The Health Concept, based in Frankfurt, Germany, and Spectrum Therapeutics Austria GmbH, based in Vienna, Austria. Upon completion of the transaction, Dermapharm AG will acquire 100.00 percent of the shares in the company, which specializes in the development, production and marketing of natural and synthetic active pharmaceutical ingredients based on cannabinoids. The purchase price is in the order of EUR 80 million plus possible performance-based limited purchase price components.

The closing of the transaction is subject to the approval of the antitrust authorities. The Management Board expects the transaction to be completed by the end of January 2022.



