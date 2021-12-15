SMI 12’513 0.8%  SPI 15’978 0.8%  Dow 35’544 -0.3%  DAX 15’512 0.4%  Euro 1.0418 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’171 0.6%  Gold 1’770 0.0%  Bitcoin 44’027 -1.5%  Dollar 0.9249 0.1%  Öl 73.0 -0.3% 
Dermapharm Aktie [Valor: 40166352 / ISIN: DE000A2GS5D8]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.12.2021 13:45:29

DGAP-Adhoc: Dermapharm Holding SE: Acquisition of C³ Cannabinoid Compound Company GmbH

Dermapharm
87.88 CHF -3.32%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dermapharm Holding SE / Key word(s): Takeover
Dermapharm Holding SE: Acquisition of C³ Cannabinoid Compound Company GmbH

15-Dec-2021 / 13:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of insider information pursuant to Section 17 (1) 1 of Regulation (EU)
No. 596/2014 on market abuse, as amended
(Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)


Dermapharm Holding SE: Acquisition of C³ Cannabinoid Compound Company GmbH

Grünwald, December 15, 2021 - Dermapharm Holding SE (WKN: A2GS5D, ISIN: DE000A2GS5D8), through Dermapharm AG, today entered into an agreement with Canopy Growth Germany GmbH, based in St. Leon-Rot, Germany, to acquire C³ Cannabinoid Compound GmbH, based in Neumarkt, Germany, and its subsidiaries Spectrum Therapeutics GmbH, based in Neumarkt, Germany, THC Pharm GmbH The Health Concept, based in Frankfurt, Germany, and Spectrum Therapeutics Austria GmbH, based in Vienna, Austria. Upon completion of the transaction, Dermapharm AG will acquire 100.00 percent of the shares in the company, which specializes in the development, production and marketing of natural and synthetic active pharmaceutical ingredients based on cannabinoids. The purchase price is in the order of EUR 80 million plus possible performance-based limited purchase price components.

The closing of the transaction is subject to the approval of the antitrust authorities. The Management Board expects the transaction to be completed by the end of January 2022.


>End of the Ad hoc announcement<

Contact

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Britta Hamberger
Tel.: +49 (0)89 - 64186-233
Fax: +49 (0)89 - 64186-165
E-Mail: ir@dermapharm.com

15-Dec-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dermapharm Holding SE
Lil-Dagover-Ring 7
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 64 86-0
E-mail: ir@dermapharm.com
Internet: ir.dermapharm.de
ISIN: DE000A2GS5D8
WKN: A2GS5D
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1258267

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1258267  15-Dec-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1258267&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
﻿

Nachrichten zu Dermapharm Holding SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten