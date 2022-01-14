DGAP-Adhoc: Delticom AG: Successful sale of the majority stake in Delticom North America Inc.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Delticom AG / Key word(s): Disposal

Delticom AG: Successful sale of the majority stake in Delticom North America Inc.



14-Jan-2022 / 20:33 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Delticom AG: Successful sale of the majority stake in Delticom North America Inc.



Hanover, 14 January 2022 - Delticom AG (German Securities Code (WKN) 514680, ISIN DE0005146807, stock exchange symbol DEX) today signed a contract for the sale of its shares in Delticom North America Inc. with Tire Capital LLC. The company will receive an amount between $ 7 million and $ 8 million for its 75 % share in the US subsidiary. The sales price is subject to customary market adjustment mechanisms. The closing of the contract is expected to take place in the second half of February and is subject to conditions which the seller considers to be largely likely to occur.

Following the successful development of a profitable e-commerce business and the establishment of the online tyre trade in the USA, the sale of Delticom's majority stake gives the US subsidiary the opportunity to further develop the business at an accelerated pace in line with local market conditions and opportunities.

Through the sale, Delticom AG strengthens both its equity base and its liquidity. In the coming years, the company will focus on expanding its market position in Europe and concentrate its investments accordingly to the European core business.

The forecast for the current fiscal year, which will be announced simultaneously with the publication of the 2021 business figures in March, will reflect the effects of the deconsolidation on revenues and earnings. The US business has been geared towards profitable growth in recent years and generates small profits.



About Delticom:

With the brand Reifendirekt, Delticom AG is the leading company in Europe for the online distribution of tyres and complete wheels.

The product portfolio for private and business customers comprises an unparalleled range of around 600 brands and more than 40,000 tyre models for cars and motorcycles. Complete wheels and rims complete the product range. The company operates 351 online shops and online distribution platforms in 73 countries, serving more than 16 million customers.

As part of the service, the ordered products can be sent to one of Delticom's approximately 38,000 workshop partners worldwide for mounting at the customer's request.

Based in Hanover, Germany, the company operates primarily in Europe and the USA and has extensive expertise in the development and operation of online shops, internet customer acquisition, internet marketing and the establishment of partner networks.

Since its foundation in 1999, Delticom has built up comprehensive expertise in designing efficient and fully integrated ordering and logistics processes. The company's own warehouses are among its most important assets.

In fiscal year 2020, Delticom AG generated revenues of more than 541 million euros. At the end of the corresponding year, the company employed 177 people.

The shares of Delticom AG have been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since October 2006 (ISIN DE0005146807).

On the internet at: www.delti.com

Contact:

Delticom AG

Investor Relations

Melanie Becker

Brühlstraße 11

30169 Hannover

Phone: +49 (0)511-93634-8903

Fax: +49 (0)511-8798-9138

Email: melanie.becker@delti.com