24.06.2019 09:09:08

DGAP-Adhoc: DEAG decides to increase bond issue 2018/2023 (WKN: A2NBF2 / ISIN: DE000A2NBF25)

DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Bond
DEAG decides to increase bond issue 2018/2023 (WKN: A2NBF2 / ISIN: DE000A2NBF25)

24-Jun-2019 / 09:09 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of insider information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

DEAG decides to increase bond issue 2018/2023 (WKN: A2NBF2 / ISIN: DE000A2NBF25)

- Company decides to increase the 2018/2023 Bond (WKN: A2NBF / ISIN: DE000A2NBF25) to finance further growth

Berlin, 24 June, 2019 - DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft (DEAG), Berlin, listed in the Prime Standard, WKN: A0Z23G / ISIN: DE000A0Z23G6, Ticker: ERMK, today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the 2018/2023 bond issue (WKN: A2NBF2 / ISIN: DE000A2NBF25) by EUR 5 million to finance the further development of the company and diversify its financing structure. The bond is to be placed by way of a private placement. For this purpose, the company has mandated IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG, Düsseldorf ("IKB").

DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft

Communicating parties: Prof. Peter Schwenkow (CEO), Christian Diekmann (COO/CDO), Detlef Kornett (CMO), Roman Velke (CFO)

+++ End of ad hoc announcement +++

24-Jun-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft
Potsdamer Straße 58
10785 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49-30-810 75-0
Fax: +49-30-810 75-519
E-mail: deag@cometis.de
Internet: www.deag.de
ISIN: DE000A0Z23G6, DE000A2NBF25
WKN: A0Z23G, A2NBF2
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
EQS News ID: 829241

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

829241  24-Jun-2019 CET/CEST

