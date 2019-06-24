DGAP-Adhoc: DEAG decides to increase bond issue 2018/2023 (WKN: A2NBF2 / ISIN: DE000A2NBF25)

DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Bond

DEAG decides to increase bond issue 2018/2023 (WKN: A2NBF2 / ISIN: DE000A2NBF25)



24-Jun-2019 / 09:09 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

