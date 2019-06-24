|
24.06.2019 09:09:08
DGAP-Adhoc: DEAG decides to increase bond issue 2018/2023 (WKN: A2NBF2 / ISIN: DE000A2NBF25)
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Bond
Publication of insider information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
DEAG decides to increase bond issue 2018/2023 (WKN: A2NBF2 / ISIN: DE000A2NBF25)
- Company decides to increase the 2018/2023 Bond (WKN: A2NBF / ISIN: DE000A2NBF25) to finance further growth
Berlin, 24 June, 2019 - DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft (DEAG), Berlin, listed in the Prime Standard, WKN: A0Z23G / ISIN: DE000A0Z23G6, Ticker: ERMK, today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the 2018/2023 bond issue (WKN: A2NBF2 / ISIN: DE000A2NBF25) by EUR 5 million to finance the further development of the company and diversify its financing structure. The bond is to be placed by way of a private placement. For this purpose, the company has mandated IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG, Düsseldorf ("IKB").
DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft
Communicating parties: Prof. Peter Schwenkow (CEO), Christian Diekmann (COO/CDO), Detlef Kornett (CMO), Roman Velke (CFO)
+++ End of ad hoc announcement +++
24-Jun-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft
|Potsdamer Straße 58
|10785 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-30-810 75-0
|Fax:
|+49-30-810 75-519
|E-mail:
|deag@cometis.de
|Internet:
|www.deag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0Z23G6, DE000A2NBF25
|WKN:
|A0Z23G, A2NBF2
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
|EQS News ID:
|829241
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
829241 24-Jun-2019 CET/CEST