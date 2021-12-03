DGAP-Adhoc: CPI PROPERTY GROUP ('CPIPG' or the 'Group') - cash offer to all IMMOFINANZ shareholders to acquire their shares

DGAP-Ad-hoc: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Acquisition

CPI PROPERTY GROUP ('CPIPG' or the 'Group') - cash offer to all IMMOFINANZ shareholders to acquire their shares



03-Dec-2021 / 18:54 CET/CEST

CPI PROPERTY GROUP

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

Luxembourg, 3 December 2021

CPI PROPERTY GROUP ("CPIPG" or the "Group") - cash offer to all IMMOFINANZ shareholders to acquire their shares

As of 3 December 2021, CPIPG owns (directly and indirectly) a total of 26,387,094 IMMOFINANZ shares, corresponding to a participation of approx. 21.4%, with additional 13,029,155 IMMOFINANZ shares, corresponding to a participation of 10.6% conditionally contracted. This represents a combined stake of 39,416,249 IMMOFINANZ shares, corresponding to a participation of approx. 32.0%.

On that basis, CPIPG intends to make an anticipatory mandatory takeover offer for all outstanding shares of IMMOFINANZ AG. Shareholders are to be offered EUR 21.20 in cash per IMMOFINANZ share (ISIN AT0000A21KS2) on a cum dividend basis, which is the closing share price of IMMOFINANZ on the Vienna Stock Exchange from Thursday, 2 December 2021 and a premium of 4.2% versus the 6-months volume weighted average per share. The offer document will be published in due course in accordance with the Austrian Takeover Act (Übernahmegesetz).

CPIPG's offer will also be addressed to the holders of IMMOFINANZ' convertible bonds, who are going to be offered attractive terms for bondholders at a price that will be derived from the share offer price. Details will be set out in the offer document.

There will be no minimum acceptance threshold.

CPIPG sees the property portfolio of IMMOFINANZ as complementary to the Group's regional and sector exposure. Through our expanded shareholding, CPIPG intends to play a more active role in the future development of IMMOFINANZ's business.

On 1 December 2021, CPIPG and Mountfort Investments S.à r.l. entered into a share purchase agreement on the acquisition by CPIPG of all outstanding shares of WXZ1 a.s. which, in turn, directly owns 14,071,483 IMMOFINANZ shares, corresponding to a participation of approx. 11.4% of the registered nominal share capital of IMMOFINANZ. Together with IMMOFINANZ shares previously held, respectively acquired in parallel from the market by CPIPG, CPIPG owns (directly and indirectly) a total of 26,387,094 IMMOFINANZ shares, corresponding to a participation of approx. 21.4% of the registered nominal share capital of IMMOFINANZ.

Today, CPIPG and RPPK Immo GmbH signed a (conditional) share purchase agreement on the acquisition by CPIPG of (further) 13,029,155 IMMOFINANZ shares, corresponding to a participation of 10.6% of the registered nominal share capital of IMMOFINANZ.

The completion of the share purchase agreement between CPIPG and RPPK Immo GmbH and the takeover offer will be subject to merger control clearance in Austria, Germany, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Serbia, and Slovakia. Details will be set out in the offer document.

The offer will be financed by CPIPG's capital resources, including a EUR 2.5 billion bridge loan facility from a club of the following banks: Banco Santander, Credit Suisse, Erste Group Bank, Goldman Sachs Bank, HSBC, Raiffeisen Bank International, Societe Generale / Komerční Banka, and UniCredit Bank.

David Greenbaum

Chief Financial Officer

d.greenbaum@cpipg.com

