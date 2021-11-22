SMI 12’511 -0.3%  SPI 16’039 -0.4%  Dow 35’824 0.6%  DAX 16’115.6900 -0.3%  Euro 1 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’339 -0.4%  Gold 1’805 -2.2%  Bitcoin 52’482.4609 -3.9%  Dollar 0.9 0.4%  Öl 79.6 1.2% 
CPI PROPERTY GROUP Aktie [Valor: 2577016 / ISIN: LU0251710041]
22.11.2021 20:11:33

DGAP-Adhoc: CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Capital increase

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Capital Increase
CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Capital increase

22-Nov-2021 / 20:11 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

Ad hoc disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

Luxembourg, 22 November 2021

CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Capital increase

CPI PROPERTY GROUP ("CPIPG" or the "Group") issues this announcement in relation to the issuance of 487,012,987 new ordinary shares of CPIPG priced at €0.616/share. CPIPG and funds (the "Apollo Funds") managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Apollo") have agreed upon Apollo's subscription for new shares for a total amount of €300 million. Subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions, CPIPG expects that the new shares will be issued to the Apollo Funds before the end of 2021, resulting in a stake of about 5.5%.

The Group's majority shareholder and founder Radovan Vitek also subscribed to 243,506,494 new ordinary shares of CPIPG at €0.616/share, increasing the Group's equity by a further €150 million. Following this capital increase,
Mr. Vitek owns 7,902,846,980 CPIPG's shares representing 93.90 % of share capital (94.66% of voting rights). CPIPG's share capital was increased today from €817,239,581.70 to €841,590,231.10, represented by 8,415,902,311 ordinary shares.

Proceeds from the ordinary share issuances will be used for acquisitions and deleveraging, consistent with CPIPG's strategy to grow our portfolio while maintaining a conservative financial profile.

CPIPG has not paid dividends in the past. To accommodate Apollo as a new equity investor and further regularize the Group's equity shareholder distributions, CPIPG will increase our FFO I distribution target from 50% to 65% beginning in 2022. Distributions are expected to be made via share buy-backs offered to shareholders annually.

Notifying Person:

David Greenbaum
Chief Financial Officer
d.greenbaum@cpipg.com

22-Nov-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 264 767 1
Fax: +352 264 767 67
E-mail: contact@cpipg.com
Internet: www.cpipg.com
ISIN: LU0251710041
WKN: A0JL4D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1251163

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1251163  22-Nov-2021 CET/CEST

