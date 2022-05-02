DGAP-Adhoc: Covestro AG: Reduced earnings outlook for 2022

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Covestro AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

Covestro AG: Reduced earnings outlook for 2022



02-May-2022 / 19:34 CET/CEST

2 equivalents, for fiscal year 2022. This is a consequence of the ongoing COVID-lockdown in China, particularly around the Shanghai region, further significantly increasing energy and raw material costs and an assumed lower than expected global economic growth. The new expectation falls short of the previously provided forecast as well as current capital market expectations.



Capital market expectations are based on the average values of the latest consensus estimates of financial analysts, recently published by Vara Research on April 12, 2022.



Covestro adjusts its forecast for fiscal year 2022 as follows:

EBITDA is expected to be between EUR 2,000 million and EUR 2,500 million. The previous forecast projected EBITDA between EUR 2,500 million and EUR 3,000 million. The consensus expected this figure to be EUR 2,703 million. Free operating cash flow (FOCF) is expected to be between EUR 400 million and EUR 900 million. The previous forecast projected FOCF between EUR 1,000 million and EUR 1,500 million. The consensus expected this figure to be EUR 1,176 million. Return on capital employed over weighted average cost of capital (ROCE over WACC) is expected to be between one percentage point and five percentage points. The previous forecast projected ROCE over WACC between five percentage points and nine percentage points. Greenhouse gas emissions, measured via CO 2 equivalents, are expected to be between 5.5 million tons and 6.0 million tons. The previous forecast projected greenhouse gas emissions between 5.6 million tons and 6.1 million tons.

In the first quarter 2022, Covestro EBITDA was EUR 806 million, which is in line with the previous forecast between EUR 750 million and EUR 850 million. The consensus expected this figure to be EUR 774 million. First quarter 2022 FOCF was EUR 17 million.



Second quarter 2022 EBITDA is expected to be between EUR 430 million and EUR 530 million.



The financial report for the first quarter 2022 will be published on May 3, 2022.



