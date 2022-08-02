Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
ROY Ceramics Aktie [Valor: 26037239 / ISIN: DE000RYSE888]
02.08.2022 19:10:24

DGAP-Adhoc: Correction of a release from 29/07/2022, 16:50 CET/CEST - ROY Asset Holding SE: postponement of publication of the 2021 annual financial statements

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ROY Asset Holding SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Correction of a release from 29/07/2022, 16:50 CET/CEST - ROY Asset Holding SE: postponement of publication of the 2021 annual financial statements

02-Aug-2022 / 19:10 CET/CEST
Correction of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Reason for the correction: Change of contact details regarding to the ad-hoc announcement of 29.07.2022

The corrected announcement reads as follows:
The Board of Directors of ROY Asset Holding has been informed by your auditor bdp ( Berlin ) that the ongoing audit process of the company for the financial year ending 31.December 2021 continues to be delayed due to the following reasons....

1. the former CEO of the group, left without proper handover of accounting information in August 2021.
 
2. the implementation of COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control measures in Hong Kong is delaying the audit process.

From today's perspective, the company expects that the audited financial statements for 2021 will be published latest until 30. November 2022.
 

Contact:

Surasak Lelalertsuphakun
Alexander Wiegand Str 8
63911 Klingenberg
09372-131270

02-Aug-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ROY Asset Holding SE
Alexander Wiegand Str. 8
63911 Klingenberg
Germany
Phone: 09372-131 227
Fax: 09372-131 220
E-mail: Ir@royasset.eu
Internet: www.royasset.de
ISIN: DE000RYSE888
WKN: RYSE88
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1411845

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1411845  02-Aug-2022 CET/CEST

