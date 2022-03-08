DGAP-Adhoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Changes in the Management Board and Supervisory Board

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel

08-March-2022 / 02:04 CET/CEST

Luxembourg, 8 March 2022 - The Supervisory Board and the Management Board of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. have resolved to make the following changes to the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. at their meetings today: Mr. Stavros Efremidis, previously Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A., will join the Management Board of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with immediate effect. In addition, Ms. Izabela Danner is appointed as Chief Operating Officer (COO) from the company's own ranks and Mr. Ralf Struckmeyer is appointed as Chief Investment Officer (CIO) to the Management Board of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. Mr. Rene Parmantier, previously Chief Executive Officer (SEO) of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A., will focuse on the management of the real estate financing business as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director of CORESTATE Bank GmbH and as a member of the Management Board of HFS Helvetic Financial Services AG, and in this regard he is leaving the Management Board of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A.

The new Management Board team, together with the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr. Udo Giegerich, now consists of four members.

The vacancy at the level of the Supervisory Board of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. resulting from the transfer of Mr. Efremidis to the Management Board is filled with immediate effect by the appointment of Dr. Roland Folz as a new member of the Supervisory Board. Dr. Bertrand Malmendier, the former Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, takes over the chair of the Supervisory Board of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A.

