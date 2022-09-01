|
01.09.2022
DGAP-Adhoc: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Personnel change on the Executive Board of Compleo Charging Solutions AG
Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Key word(s): Personnel
The Supervisory Board of Compleo Charging Solutions AG has appointed Jörg Lohr as a new
member of the Executive Board. Lohr, previously Managing Director of Compleo Charging
Software GmbH, will assume the newly created position of Chief Commercial Officer with immediate
effect. He will be responsible for hardware and software development, product management,
sales and marketing. Lohr has extensive experience in the field of electromobility from various
executive positions. In addition, Compleo Charging Solutions AG announces that Mr. Checrallah
Kachouh will leave with immediate effect the company at his own request as a member of the Executive Board and Chief Technology Officer.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Compleo Charging Solutions AG
|Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a
|44309 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 231 534 923 70
|E-mail:
|ir@compleo-cs.de
|Internet:
|https://www.compleo-cs.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A2QDNX9
|WKN:
|A2QDNX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1433795
01-Sep-2022
