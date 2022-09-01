Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Compleo Charging Solutions Aktie [Valor: 57400256 / ISIN: DE000A2QDNX9]
01.09.2022 19:11:43

DGAP-Adhoc: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Personnel change on the Executive Board of Compleo Charging Solutions AG

Compleo Charging Solutions
18.88 EUR 0.11%
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Personnel change on the Executive Board of Compleo Charging Solutions AG

01-Sep-2022 / 19:11 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Supervisory Board of Compleo Charging Solutions AG has appointed Jörg Lohr as a new

member of the Executive Board. Lohr, previously Managing Director of Compleo Charging

Software GmbH, will assume the newly created position of Chief Commercial Officer with immediate

effect. He will be responsible for hardware and software development, product management,

sales and marketing. Lohr has extensive experience in the field of electromobility from various

executive positions. In addition, Compleo Charging Solutions AG announces that Mr. Checrallah

Kachouh will leave with immediate effect the company at his own request as a member of the Executive Board and Chief Technology Officer.

01-Sep-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Compleo Charging Solutions AG
Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a
44309 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: +49 231 534 923 70
E-mail: ir@compleo-cs.de
Internet: https://www.compleo-cs.com/
ISIN: DE000A2QDNX9
WKN: A2QDNX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1433795

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1433795  01-Sep-2022 CET/CEST

﻿

