DGAP-Adhoc: Carl Zeiss Meditec is aiming for the upper end of its revenue forecast for the current year and expects strong earnings

Jena, July 15, 2019



Carl Zeiss Meditec (ISIN: DE0005313704) has achieved revenue of around EUR 1,028 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2018/19, based on preliminary data. This corresponds to revenue growth of around 11 % vs. the previous year's value of EUR 926.3 million. After adjustment for currency effects[1], growth amounted to approximately 9 %.



Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) is expected to amount to around EUR 184 million after nine months (previous year: EUR 134.8 million). EBIT margin (EBIT / revenue in %) is approximately 17.9% (previous year: 14.6%). A positive development of the product mix with a higher share of consumables contributed to this increase. Earnings per share grew to around EUR 1.22 (previous year: EUR 0.92).



For fiscal year 2018/19, Carl Zeiss Meditec now expects revenue at the upper end of the previous forecast range of EUR 1,350 to EUR 1,420 million. Due to the strong current trend, EBIT margin is expected to exceed the previous forecast range of 15.0 % to 17.5 %.



From today's point of view and in light of planned strategic investments in research & development, management does not expect a further increase in EBIT margin in the coming fiscal year 2019/20. Carl Zeiss Meditec expects to provide a more precise forecast for fiscal year 2019/20 with publication of fiscal year 2018/19 results by Dec 6, 2019. The nine months quarterly statement for fiscal year 2018/19 will be published on August 9, 2019.

Currency-adjusted revenue growth is calculated by converting revenue of the previous year's period with current exchange rates.

