DGAP-Adhoc: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Forecasts significantly exceeded; adjusted pro forma EBITDA 2021 nearly quadrupled; publication of final annual report 2021 on May 2, 2022

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Brockhaus Technologies AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Report

Brockhaus Technologies AG: Forecasts significantly exceeded; adjusted pro forma EBITDA 2021 nearly quadrupled; publication of final annual report 2021 on May 2, 2022



27-Apr-2022 / 19:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Frankfurt am Main, April 27, 2022.

Brockhaus Technologies AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42, "Brockhaus Technologies") generated preliminary and unaudited revenue of 66.5 million and an adjusted EBITDA of 21.8 million in the concluded fiscal year 2021. This corresponds to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 32.8%, thereby significantly exceeding the pervious forecast for 2021 with revenue of 62 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin above the prior year level of 23.8%.

On a pro forma basis, which presents the group as if the acquisitions of Bikeleasing-Service GmbH & Co. KG (together with ist affiliated companies "Bikeleasing") and kvm-tec Electronic GmbH (together with ist affiliated companies "kvm-tec") had already taken place on January 1, 2021, Brockhaus Technologies generated preliminary and unaudited pro forma revenue of 126.5 million with an adjusted pro forma EBITDA of 48.2 million (adjusted EBITDA margin of 38.1%). The adjusted pro forma adjusted EBIT amounts to 45.0 million. This corresponds to an operating result of Brockhaus Technologies that nearly quadrupled as compared to the previous year 2020.

The preliminary and unaudited pro forma revenue therefore lies within the forecast of 125 - 135 million, which was communicated on August 18, 2022 within the context of the Bikeleasing acquisition process, while the adjusted pro forma EBITDA significantly exceeded the forecast of 42 - 46 million. This is due to non-cash-effective accounting deferrals related to the revenue recognition of Bikeleasing under IFRS.

In view of the fact that the annual audit is not yet finalized, the financials are still to be understood as preliminary and unaudited. The material audit procedures are essentially finalized. Publication of the annual report 2021 will be postponed by two business day to May 2, 2022. The analyst conference will now be scheduled for Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04.00pm CET.

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, tax and depreciation, adjusted for the cost of acquisition of subsidiaries, cost of equity transactions and share-based payments. Revenue as well as EBITDA and EBIT are additionally adjusted for effects resulting from purchase price allocation (PPA).

Contact:

Brockhaus Technologies - Paul Göhring

Phone: +49 69 20 43 40 978

Fax: +49 69 20 43 40 971

E-Mail: goehring@brockhaus-technologies.com