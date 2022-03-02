DGAP-Adhoc: Blue Cap AG acquires Transline Gruppe GmbH and raises forecast for the 2022 financial year

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Blue Cap AG / Key word(s): Investment/Change in Forecast

Blue Cap AG acquires Transline Gruppe GmbH and raises forecast for the 2022 financial year



02-March-2022 / 22:28 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, 2 March 2022 - Today, Blue Cap AG agreed to acquire a qualified majority stake of 74 % in Transline Gruppe GmbH (hereinafter "Transline") and its five operating subsidiaries against payment of a purchase price in the lower third of the double-digit million range. The seller is Lead Equities Group in Austria. The founder and current co-owner of Transline, Dr. Sturz, will continue to have a substantial stake of 26 % in the company. It is planned that the operational management team will acquire a stake of around 5 % in Transline from Blue Cap AG within the next few months. The acquisition is expected to be completed on 4 March 2022.

Transline is one of the major German translation service providers. The company employs more than 100 people at a total of 6 locations and works with around 5,000 specialist translators worldwide. Transline generated sales of around 21 million euros in 2021 (preliminary financial figure).

The Management Board of Blue Cap AG is adjusting its forecast for the current financial year in light of the transaction. It now expects revenues of around 305-325 million (previously: 290-310 million) and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 9-10 % (previously: 8.5-9.5 %). The revenue and earnings forecast is subject to possible further coronavirus effects and M&A transactions. The repercussions of the Russia-Ukraine war have not yet been definitively assessed and may subsequently alter the forecast. Direct transactions with Russia account for well below 1 % of group sales, and the possible indirect impact on e.g. raw material procurement or supply chains is still unclear.

Further information on the transaction can be found in the related press release of Blue Cap AG.

About Blue Cap AG

Blue Cap AG is a capital market-listed investment company founded in 2006 and headquartered in Munich. The company invests in medium-sized companies in the areas of production, trade and services of, with and for industrially manufactured physical goods. These are headquartered in the DACH region, typically generate revenue of between 30 and 80 million euros and have an intact core business. Blue Cap holds mostly majority stakes in eight companies in the adhesives technology, coating technology, plastics technology, production technology, medical technology and electrical engineering sectors. The companies in the Blue Cap Group develop independently and each pursue their own growth strategies. The group currently employs around 1,300 people in Germany and other European countries. Blue Cap AG is listed on the open market (Scale, Frankfurt and m:access, Munich; ISIN: DE000A0JM2M1; ticker symbol: B7E). www.blue-cap.de

Contact: Blue Cap AG, Lisa Marie Schraml, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, Tel. +49 89 288909-24; lschraml@blue-cap.de