Biotest vz. Aktie [Valor: 325670 / ISIN: DE0005227235]
08.12.2021 19:23:47

DGAP-Adhoc: Biotest AG: Reduction of guidance

Biotest vz.
28.62 CHF -4.60%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning
Biotest AG: Reduction of guidance

08-Dec-2021 / 19:23 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Ad-hoc RELEASE
Announcement according to Article 17 European Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Dreieich, 08 Dezember 2021. Due to the changing market environment for the plasmatic coagulation factor VIII, the Supervisory Board of Biotest Aktiengesellschaft decided in its meeting today that Biotest will only produce factor VIII in a sales-correlated manner in the future. Biotest will therefore make depreciations on existing raw material in the amount of approximately € 38 - 45 million.

The exact financial impact of the one-time effect is currently still being determined. As a precautionary measure, Biotest AG is reducing its EBIT guidance for 2021 from € - 5 to - 10 million to approximately € - 43 to - 55 million.

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft
Board of Management

Biotest AG
Landsteinerstr. 5
D-63303 Dreieich
www.biotest.com

Disclaimer
This document contains forward-looking statements on overall economic development as well as on the business, earnings, financial and assets position of Biotest AG and its subsidiaries. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, forecasts and expectations of the company and are thus subject to risks and elements of uncertainty that could result in significant deviation of actual developments from expected developments. The forward-looking statements are only valid at the time of publication. Biotest does not intend to update the forward-looking statements and assumes no obligation to do so.

About Biotest
Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumins based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 1,900 employees worldwide. The preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt stock exchange.

IR contact
Dr. Monika Buttkereit
phone: +49-6103-801-4406
email: investor_relations@biotest.de

PR contact
Dirk Neumüller
phone: +49-6103-801-269
email: pr@biotest.com

Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.com

Ordinary shares: securities' ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201
Preference shares: securities' ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235
Listing: Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate


Contact:
Dr. Michael Ramroth
Chief Financial Officer
Biotest AG
Landsteinerstr. 3
63303 Dreieich
Tel. +40 6103 801 338
Fax: +49 6103 801 347
Michael.ramroth@biotest.com

08-Dec-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Biotest AG
Landsteinerstraße 5
63303 Dreieich
Germany
Phone: 0 61 03 - 8 01-0
Fax: 0 61 03 - 8 01-150
E-mail: investor_relations@biotest.de
Internet: http://www.biotest.de
ISIN: DE0005227235, DE0005227201
WKN: 522723, 522720
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1255711

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1255711  08-Dec-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1255711&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
