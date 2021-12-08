|
08.12.2021 19:23:47
DGAP-Adhoc: Biotest AG: Reduction of guidance
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
The exact financial impact of the one-time effect is currently still being determined. As a precautionary measure, Biotest AG is reducing its EBIT guidance for 2021 from € - 5 to - 10 million to approximately € - 43 to - 55 million.
Biotest AG
Disclaimer
IR contact
Ordinary shares: securities' ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201
Contact:
Dr. Michael Ramroth
Chief Financial Officer
Biotest AG
Landsteinerstr. 3
63303 Dreieich
Tel. +40 6103 801 338
Fax: +49 6103 801 347
Michael.ramroth@biotest.com
08-Dec-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Biotest AG
|Landsteinerstraße 5
|63303 Dreieich
|Germany
|Phone:
|0 61 03 - 8 01-0
|Fax:
|0 61 03 - 8 01-150
|E-mail:
|investor_relations@biotest.de
|Internet:
|http://www.biotest.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005227235, DE0005227201
|WKN:
|522723, 522720
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1255711
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1255711 08-Dec-2021 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Biotest AG Vz.
|
19:45
|DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest passt Prognose an (EQS Group)
|
19:45
|DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest adjusts guidance (EQS Group)
|
19:23
|DGAP-Adhoc: Biotest AG: Absenkung der Prognose (EQS Group)
|
19:23
|DGAP-Adhoc: Biotest AG: Reduction of guidance (EQS Group)
|
30.11.21
|DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest receives approval for Intratect(R) in France (EQS Group)
|
30.11.21
|DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest erhält die Zulassung für Intratect(R) in Frankreich (EQS Group)
|
29.11.21
|DGAP-DD: Biotest AG english (EQS Group)
|
29.11.21
|DGAP-DD: Biotest AG deutsch (EQS Group)