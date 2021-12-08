DGAP-Adhoc: Biotest AG: Reduction of guidance

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning

Biotest AG: Reduction of guidance



08-Dec-2021 / 19:23 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Ad-hoc RELEASE

Announcement according to Article 17 European Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)



Dreieich, 08 Dezember 2021. Due to the changing market environment for the plasmatic coagulation factor VIII, the Supervisory Board of Biotest Aktiengesellschaft decided in its meeting today that Biotest will only produce factor VIII in a sales-correlated manner in the future. Biotest will therefore make depreciations on existing raw material in the amount of approximately € 38 - 45 million.

The exact financial impact of the one-time effect is currently still being determined. As a precautionary measure, Biotest AG is reducing its EBIT guidance for 2021 from € - 5 to - 10 million to approximately € - 43 to - 55 million.



Biotest Aktiengesellschaft

Board of Management

Biotest AG

Landsteinerstr. 5

D-63303 Dreieich

www.biotest.com

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements on overall economic development as well as on the business, earnings, financial and assets position of Biotest AG and its subsidiaries. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, forecasts and expectations of the company and are thus subject to risks and elements of uncertainty that could result in significant deviation of actual developments from expected developments. The forward-looking statements are only valid at the time of publication. Biotest does not intend to update the forward-looking statements and assumes no obligation to do so.



About Biotest

Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumins based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 1,900 employees worldwide. The preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt stock exchange.

IR contact

Dr. Monika Buttkereit

phone: +49-6103-801-4406

email: investor_relations@biotest.de



PR contact

Dirk Neumüller

phone: +49-6103-801-269

email: pr@biotest.com



Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.com

Ordinary shares: securities' ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201

Preference shares: securities' ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235

Listing: Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate

Contact:Dr. Michael RamrothChief Financial OfficerBiotest AGLandsteinerstr. 363303 DreieichTel. +40 6103 801 338Fax: +49 6103 801 347Michael.ramroth@biotest.com