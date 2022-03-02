DGAP-Adhoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Dividend proposal of the Executive Board for the 2021 financial year

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Dividend

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Dividend proposal of the Executive Board for the 2021 financial year



02-March-2022 / 12:50 CET/CEST

Haselünne, March 2, 2022

The Executive Board of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN: DE0005201602), which is listed on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, resolved at its meeting today, on the basis of the Company's preliminary, unaudited annual financial statements for the 2021 financial year, to submit to the Supervisory Board a proposal for the appropriation of profit to the Annual General Meeting that provides for the distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.22 per dividend-bearing share for the 2021 financial year (dividend for the 2020 financial year: EUR 0.13 per dividend-bearing share). The amount of this dividend according to the proposal of the Executive Board thus also exceeds the current consensus estimate of EUR 0.19 per share, which reflects current market expectations and is based on corresponding analyst estimates from February 2022.

This proposal for the appropriation of profit by the Executive Board is to be submitted to the Annual General Meeting for resolution on the appropriation of distributable profit after the adoption of the audited annual financial statements of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft for the 2021 financial year. Subject to the Supervisory Board's review of the proposal for the appropriation of profit at its financial statements meeting on March 22, 2022, as well as an affirmative vote by the shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on May 18, 2022, based on the Company's preliminary, unaudited consolidated financial statements for the 2021 financial year, the proposed dividend of EUR 0.22 per dividend-bearing share with regard to the ratio between the thereof resulting total dividend payments of around EUR 2.1 million and the consolidated profit corresponds to a payout ratio of approximately 56% (payout ratio for the 2020 financial year: approx. 100%). The dividend policy published by Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft continues to provide for the distribution of at least 50% of the consolidated profit per financial year to the shareholders if the necessary conditions are met.

Further information about the 2021 financial year will be published according to plan on March 24, 2022 with the 2021 Annual Report.

The financial figure "consolidated profit" referred to in this information and used in the Annual Reports of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft published on the Company's website www.berentzen-gruppe.de/en/ corresponds to the figure "profit or loss" related to the Group within the meaning of the definition of the applicable accounting framework of International Accounting Standard (IAS) 1.7 in conjunction with IAS 1.8 (total income less expenses, excluding the components of other comprehensive income).

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft with its registered office in Haselünne, Germany, is a listed company in the beverages industry operating in the following segments: Spirits, Non-alcoholic Beverages, and Fresh Juice Systems.

ISIN: DE0005201602

WKN: 520160

Ticker symbol: BEZ

Listings: Regulated Market (General Standard) in Frankfurt, XETRA

OTC trading in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart

