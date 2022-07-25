DGAP-Adhoc: Bechtle AG: Again strong EBT growth in Q2

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bechtle AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Quarter Results

Bechtle AG: Again strong EBT growth in Q2



25-Jul-2022 / 09:53 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

Bechtle AG: Again strong EBT growth in Q2

Neckarsulm, 25 July 2022 In the second quarter of the year, Bechtle AGs earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to 88 million, preliminary numbers suggest, an increase of some 8% over the previous year (81.2 million). All in all, preliminary earnings are well above the

analysts consensus estimate of around 78 million derived by Bechtle AG itself. Despite the ongoing supply bottlenecks, revenue from April to June rose by some 13% to around 1,400 million (previous year: 1,238.3 million). The EBT margin is expected to be above 6%.

Bechtle AG will publish its report on the first half year and second quarter including the finalised figures on 11 August 2022.

