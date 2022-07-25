Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
Bechtle Aktie [Valor: 1060508 / ISIN: DE0005158703]
25.07.2022 09:53:25

DGAP-Adhoc: Bechtle AG: Again strong EBT growth in Q2

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bechtle AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Quarter Results
Bechtle AG: Again strong EBT growth in Q2

25-Jul-2022 / 09:53 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bechtle AG: Again strong EBT growth in Q2

 

Neckarsulm, 25 July 2022 In the second quarter of the year, Bechtle AGs earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to 88 million, preliminary numbers suggest, an increase of some 8% over the previous year (81.2 million). All in all, preliminary earnings are well above the
analysts consensus estimate of around 78 million derived by Bechtle AG itself. Despite the ongoing supply bottlenecks, revenue from April to June rose by some 13% to around 1,400 million (previous year: 1,238.3 million). The EBT margin is expected to be above 6%.

 

Bechtle AG will publish its report on the first half year and second quarter including the finalised figures on 11 August 2022.

 

Contact:

Bechtle AG
Investor Relations
Martin Link
Telephone: +49 7132 981-4149
ir@bechtle.com

25-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bechtle AG
Bechtle Platz 1
74172 Neckarsulm
Germany
Phone: +49 7132 981-0
Fax: +49 7132 981-8000
E-mail: ir@bechtle.com
Internet: bechtle.com
ISIN: DE0005158703
WKN: 515870
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1404557

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1404557  25-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

