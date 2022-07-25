|
25.07.2022 09:53:25
DGAP-Adhoc: Bechtle AG: Again strong EBT growth in Q2
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bechtle AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Quarter Results
Bechtle AG: Again strong EBT growth in Q2
Neckarsulm, 25 July 2022 In the second quarter of the year, Bechtle AGs earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to 88 million, preliminary numbers suggest, an increase of some 8% over the previous year (81.2 million). All in all, preliminary earnings are well above the
Bechtle AG will publish its report on the first half year and second quarter including the finalised figures on 11 August 2022.
Contact:Bechtle AG
Investor Relations
Martin Link
Telephone: +49 7132 981-4149
ir@bechtle.com
