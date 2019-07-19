DGAP-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report

DGAP-Ad-hoc: BB BIOTECH AG / Key word(s): Interim Report

Media release of July 19, 2019

Interim report of BB Biotech AG as at June 30, 2019

BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report

BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) today published its interim report as at June 30, 2019, which covers the results of its business activities for the first six months of 2019.

Based on the consolidated accounts of BB Biotech AG, net profit for the period ended June 30, 2019 amounted to CHF 554 mn (loss of CHF 70 mn in H1 2018). For an investment company, the reported profit reflects the performance of the stocks that it holds in its portfolio.

BB Biotech AG's interim report as at June 30, 2019 can be downloaded at www.bbbiotech.com.



Company profile

BB Biotech AG invests in companies in the fast growing market of biotechnology and is one of the world's largest investors in this sector.

BB Biotech AG is listed in Switzerland, Germany and Italy. Its investments are focused on listed companies that are developing and commercializing novel medical treatments and cures. BB Biotech AG's investment selection process is guided by the fundamental research and analysis of physicians and molecular biologists. Its Board of Directors has many years of experience in industry and science.

