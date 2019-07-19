+++ Bitcoin kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
19.07.2019 07:00:09

DGAP-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report

DGAP-Ad-hoc: BB BIOTECH AG / Key word(s): Interim Report
BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report

19-Jul-2019 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media release of July 19, 2019

Interim report of BB Biotech AG as at June 30, 2019

BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report

BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) today published its interim report as at June 30, 2019, which covers the results of its business activities for the first six months of 2019.

Based on the consolidated accounts of BB Biotech AG, net profit for the period ended June 30, 2019 amounted to CHF 554 mn (loss of CHF 70 mn in H1 2018). For an investment company, the reported profit reflects the performance of the stocks that it holds in its portfolio.

BB Biotech AG's interim report as at June 30, 2019 can be downloaded at www.bbbiotech.com.


For further information:

Investor Relations
Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland, Tel. +41 44 267 67 00
Dr. Silvia Siegfried-Schanz, ssc@bellevue.ch
Maria-Grazia Iten-Alderuccio, mga@bellevue.ch
Claude Mikkelsen, cmi@bellevue.ch

Media Relations
Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland, Tel. +41 44 267 67 00
Tanja Chicherio, tch@bellevue.ch

TE Communications AG, Bleichestrasse 11, 9000 St. Gallen, Switzerland, Tel. +41 79 423 22 28
Thomas Egger, teg@te-communications.ch

www.bbbiotech.com

Company profile
BB Biotech AG invests in companies in the fast growing market of biotechnology and is one of the world's largest investors in this sector.
BB Biotech AG is listed in Switzerland, Germany and Italy. Its investments are focused on listed companies that are developing and commercializing novel medical treatments and cures. BB Biotech AG's investment selection process is guided by the fundamental research and analysis of physicians and molecular biologists. Its Board of Directors has many years of experience in industry and science.

Disclaimer
This release contains forward-looking statements and expectations as well as assessments, beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are based on the current expectations of BB Biotech AG, its directors and officers, and are, therefore, subject to risks and uncertainties that may change over time. As actual developments may significantly differ, BB Biotech AG and its directors and officers accept no responsibility in that regard. All forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release and BB Biotech AG and its directors and officers assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or other factors.

19-Jul-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BB BIOTECH AG
Schwertstrasse 6
8200 Schaffhausen
Switzerland
Phone: +41 52 624 08 45
E-mail: info@bbbiotech.com
Internet: www.bbbiotech.ch
ISIN: CH0038389992
WKN: A0NFN3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX
EQS News ID: 842989

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

842989  19-Jul-2019 CET/CEST

