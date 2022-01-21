SMI 12’560 0.3%  SPI 15’926 0.4%  Dow 34’715 -0.9%  DAX 15’912 0.7%  Euro 1.0364 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’300 0.7%  Gold 1’841 0.1%  Bitcoin 35’627 -4.5%  Dollar 0.9151 -0.2%  Öl 87.0 -0.5% 
1 Aktien kostenlos

BB Biotech Aktie [Symbol: BION / Valor: 3838999]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.01.2022 07:00:18

DGAP-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG closes the 2021 fiscal year with a loss

BB Biotech
69.90 CHF -8.93%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: BB Biotech AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
BB Biotech AG closes the 2021 fiscal year with a loss

21-Jan-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 of the SIX Listing Rules

January 21, 2022

BB Biotech AG closes the 2021 fiscal year with a loss

In accordance with regulations on ad hoc publicity, BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) is releasing the following information about its results for its financial year 2021.

Based on its preliminary unaudited consolidated figures, BB Biotech AG reports a loss of approximately CHF 405 million for the financial year 2021 (profit of CHF 691 million in the previous year). For an investment company, the results reflect the share price development of the companies held in the portfolio.

The publication of all relevant portfolio data will take place on January 21, 2022 at 7:00 am and the complete annual report will be published on February 18, 2022.

For further information:

Media Relations
Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland, tel. +41 44 267 67 00
Tanja Chicherio, tch@bellevue.ch
www.bbbiotech.com

Company profile

BB Biotech AG is an investment company domiciled in Schaffhausen/Switzerland and listed on the stock exchanges in Switzerland, Germany and Italy. Since 1993, the company has invested in innovative drug development companies that are mainly located in the US and Western Europe. BB Biotech AG is one of the leading investors in this sector. BB Biotech AG builds on the long-standing experience of its distinguished Board of Directors and on the fundamental analysis of the experienced Investment Management Team of Bellevue Asset Management AG when making its investment decisions.

21-Jan-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BB BIOTECH AG
Schwertstrasse 6
8200 Schaffhausen
Switzerland
Phone: +41 52 624 08 45
E-mail: info@bbbiotech.com
Internet: www.bbbiotech.ch
ISIN: CH0038389992
WKN: A0NFN3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Mailand, SIX
EQS News ID: 1270962

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1270962  21-Jan-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1270962&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
﻿

Nachrichten zu BB Biotech AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten