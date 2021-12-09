DGAP-Adhoc: Aves One AG: Management Board pursues Delisting, Conclusion of Delisting Agreement

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aves One AG / Key word(s): Delisting

Aves One AG: Management Board pursues Delisting, Conclusion of Delisting Agreement



Hamburg, 9 December 2021 - The Management Board of Aves One AG has resolved today, in consultation with Rhine Rail Investment AG as its major shareholder, which already controls the Company within the meaning of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), to apply for a revocation of the admission of the shares of Aves One AG to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard), the Hanseatic Stock Exchange in Hamburg and the Lower Saxony Stock Exchange in Hanover pursuant to Section 39 para. 2 of the German Stock Exchange Act (BörsG) (so-called delisting)

For this purpose, Aves One AG has today concluded an agreement with Rhine Rail Investment AG on the implementation of the delisting.

In order to meet the mandatory requirements for the corresponding delisting applications pursuant to Section 39 para. 2 sentence 3 no. 1 of the German Stock Exchange Act (BörsG), Rhine Rail Investment AG is prepared to make a public purchase offer in accordance with the provisions of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG) for all Aves One shares not yet held by Rhine Rail Investment AG at an offer price of EUR 12.80 per Aves One share.

The Company has undertaken to file applications for the revocation of the admission of the Company's shares to trading on the regulated market of the aforementioned stock exchanges during the acceptance period of the delisting offer and, subject to a review of the published offer document and the adequacy of the offer price, to support the delisting offer within the scope of and in compliance with its legal obligations.

The Management Board assumes that the revocation of the admission of the shares to trading on the respective stock exchange will become effective three trading days after publication of the respective revocation, which must take place immediately after the decision of the respective stock exchange management. After the revocation of the admissions has become effective, the shares of the Company will no longer be admitted to trading or traded on a regulated market of a stock exchange in Germany or on a comparable market abroad. Furthermore, the Company will not apply for inclusion of Aves One shares in any open market or give its consent thereto.